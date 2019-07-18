

Fourth-year coach Bronco Mendenhall directed Virginia to an 8-5 record last year, including a 28-0 win in the Belk Bowl. (Chuck Burton)

CHARLOTTE — As representatives from ACC Coastal Division football teams prepared to kick off a new season at the conference’s annual media day, the previous season’s results appeared to still be resonating at Virginia and Virginia Tech.

After leading Virginia to its first bowl win since 2005, Coach Bronco Mendenhall has brought optimism back to a Cavaliers program in disrepair when he arrived four years ago. The Coastal has had a different winner in each of the past six years. Virginia is the only program that hasn’t claimed the title in that span.

“Anytime you’re part of a conference, the goal is to win the conference championship,” Mendenhall said. “Yes it would be nice for us to clean up this nice little package of now us being the seventh different team to win the Coastal. It doesn’t always work like that.

“That will happen when we earn it, and when we play well enough for that to happen.”

The Hokies, meantime, are coming off their first losing season since 1992.

“It wasn’t good enough. We know that,” Virginia Tech Coach Justin Fuente said of his team’s 6-7 finish in 2018. “We can blame it on anything we want. Everybody knows what it is. The bottom line is that doesn’t matter.”

[Clemson commands center stage at ACC football media day]

Injuries certainly were a factor. By the end of a 52-22 loss to Pittsburgh Nov. 10 in which they allowed 492 rushing yards, the Hokies had lost five defensive starters and were forced to deploy four freshmen, two of them true first-year players, in the rotation. The Hokies also yielded 462 rushing yards to Georgia Tech and 631 yards of total offense to Old Dominion, both losses.

“If you watch a couple of games, you could see it was miscommunication,” senior defensive back Reggie Floyd said. “Coverage, someone would be wide open. That’s not supposed to happen. It was just small things people were overthinking on the field. Of course that comes with time. We had a lot of guys just coming fresh out of high school in there.”

Virginia Tech also went through a quarterback transition after starter Josh Jackson suffered a broken left fibula against Old Dominion on Sept. 22, ending his season. Ryan Willis performed admirably in relief and enters the season as the incumbent starter after Jackson transferred to Maryland.

Despite breakdowns throughout the season, the Hokies still managed to extend their winning streak over their in-state rival to 15, beating Virginia in overtime, 34-31, at Lane Stadium.

That loss notwithstanding, the Cavaliers had much to celebrate last season, including a 28-0 thumping of South Carolina in the Belk Bowl. It was Virginia’s second straight bowl appearance, a feat the program had not accomplished since 2004 and ’05.

This season, led by senior quarterback Bryce Perkins and senior cornerback Bryce Hall, Virginia is aiming to win at least eight games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2003 and ’04 behind.

“I think everybody on this team is starting to believe and starting to work like we deserve to be in top [of the ACC] conversation,” Perkins said. “We expect to be great, and we won’t settle for anything less.”

Perkins amassed 3,063 yards of total offense, the most in program history and the third-most in the country. He was responsible for 34 touchdowns, also a school season record, as well as for 206 points, first in the ACC and 13th nationally.

After leading major college football with 22 pass breakups in addition to 62 tackles and two interceptions, Hall considered entering the NFL draft but elected to come back in part to elevate his draft stock as part of a secondary with three returning starters.

“After each year, we’re always looking at how can we better, how can we improve,” Hall said. “Through the process, one of our core values is, ‘Earned not given,’ so when you have that mind-set and perspective, no matter what happened last year, this is a new year, and we have to go out and earn it each and every week.”