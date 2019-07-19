

Bullis head coach Pat Cilento had his assault charge dropped Friday. (Will Newton for The Washington Post)

The second-degree assault charge against Bullis football coach Patrick Cilento was dismissed Friday by the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Cilento was placed on administrative leave in early June, while he faced charges following an alleged incident involving his wife. Bullis representatives were not available to comment Friday, and Cilento’s future with the school is not clear.

[Bullis head football coach placed on administrative leave as he faces second-degree assault charge]

Cilento has been the head football coach at Bullis since 2010, training some of the Washington region’s top athletes, including quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the Washington Redskins’ top draft pick in April’s NFL draft.

“Today we entered a dropping of the charges . . . we could not entertain full evidence or corroboration of the case, so we weren’t be able to prove in Court that there was an assault,” said Ramon Korionoff, a spokesman for the state attorney’s office.

Cilento’s wife filed a complaint with the Montgomery County District Court in early June following the alleged incident, and a warrant was issued for Cilento’s arrest. Cilento, 41, voluntarily met with police, posted bond and was released the same day.

In her complaint, Cilento’s wife said the incident stemmed from a conversation that turned into an argument. In her complaint, she said while she tried to console their three-year-old child, she felt a “sharp shoulder/elbow shove” and was pushed down concrete stairs at their home. The complaint states that she suffered a scrape on her right elbow, soreness on her right hip/rib cage and a bruise on the outside of her left knee as a result.