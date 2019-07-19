

Denver Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay, at the team's first training camp practice. Could his stock drop? (David Zalubowski/AP)

If you follow any fantasy football-related accounts on Twitter, you’ve almost certainly seen, and quite possibly been annoyed by, repeated references to #SFB9. However, even if you’re sick of hearing about it, you’ll probably want to stick around for this write-up, because all fantasy football players can learn a few things from the ninth installment of the Scott Fish Bowl league draft.

That’s because the Scott Fish Bowl has grown into an industry-encompassing behemoth. This year, the league has a whopping 1,200 participants, up from 900 in 2018, when this writer first joined the fun.

And the vast majority of the participants are fantasy experts, including most of the heaviest hitters in the game, such as Matthew Berry, Brad Evans, Field Yates, Michael Fabiano, Jamey Eisenberg, Evan Silva, Andy Behrens and Sigmund Bloom, to name just a few.

Given that all of them are gunning for a championship that has become arguably the most prestigious in fantasy football, despite absolutely no prize winnings attached (the league is run to benefit a charity, Fantasy Cares), you’d best believe everyone is making the most strategic, well-considered picks they can muster. Also worth noting is that the drafts, most of which have concluded, give players hours on the clock to make each selection, so participants have all the time they could want to ponder their picks.

And that means that you, dear reader, can learn a lot from the average draft positions of certain players, and how they correspond to drafts going on elsewhere, most of which don’t feature hundreds of the industry’s brightest minds.

Now, #SFB9 — divided into 100 12-team divisions, each with its own draft — does have a number of somewhat unusual scoring and roster settings, which have affected how the drafts have unfolded. Suffice it to say, though, that the league generally conforms to PPR formats, and that looking at where players have gone in relation to others at their position can be illuminating.

Fortunately for this exercise, Josh Hornsby of Roto Grinders created an app that tracks ADP for #SFB9, and I’ll be comparing that to the aggregated ADP from several major sites over at Fantasy Pros. Okay, let’s get to the names of interest!

[As NFL training camps open, here are eight big questions]

QB

Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Tom Brady

Three superstar war horses whose big names apparently appeal to the experts far less than to the general public. At Fantasy Pros, Brees is ranked 7th in ADP among QBs, while Brady is 13th and Rivers 14th. In #SFB9 drafts, though, Brees went 11th on average and Rivers was 19th.

Then there’s Brady, who plummeted all the way to … wait for it … 22nd. That’s behind the likes of Lamar Jackson, Mitchell Trubisky and even former Brady understudy Jimmy Garoppolo.

To a certain degree, the generally immobile oldsters’ unpopularity is related to #SFB9 scoring bonuses for reaching 50 yards rushing, but then again, bonuses are also handed out for 300-yard passing performances, so if there were a lot of optimism about the trio’s ability to still crank it up on a regular basis, they’d presumably have gone higher.

By contrast, QBs who proved more desirable to #SFB9 drafters included Carson Wentz (Fantasy Pros ADP: 10; #SFB9 ADP: 8), Kirk Cousins (FP: 22; SFB: 18) and Jackson (FP: 19; SFB: 13).

RB

Phillip Lindsay, Kareem Hunt, Damien Harris

For the most part, #SFB9 drafters went by the book at RB through the top 20, before docking Lindsay a few spots. Going at 21st among RBs at Fantasy Pros, he went 25th in #SFB9. That corresponded with slightly more optimism for Royce Freeman (FP: 40; SFB: 37), indicating that experts feel the division of labor in the Broncos’ backfield will be a little more even.

The experts were not feeling nearly as high on Hunt (FP: 39; SFB: 47), even though, with 22 roster spots to fill, it would have been easier in theory to take a flier on him than in most drafts. That had no bearing on fellow Browns back Nick Chubb, though, as he stayed put at 12th among RBs.

As for Harris, he leaped from 48th at Fantasy Pros to 40th in #SFB9, even though expected Patriots starter Sony Michel only took a slight hit (FP: 22; SFB: 24). That could be of a piece with Brady’s steep drop, as industry sharps might be expecting New England to tilt its run-pass ratio more toward the ground game.

[Redskins rookie Bryce Love has always had the same goals: Football, then med school]

WR

Tyreek Hill, Alshon Jeffery, Curtis Samuel, Albert Wilson

The experts don’t seem as worried about a possible lengthy suspension for Hill, as they took him 15th on average among WRs, compared to 19th at Fantasy Pros. That synced up with a distinct apathy toward the likely beneficiary of a prolonged absence, Chiefs rookie Mecole Hardman (FP: 50; SFB: 68).

Jeffery took a bit of a tumble (FP: 28; SFB: 32), while Samuel climbed a few steps up the ladder (FP: 44; SFB: 40). Not that anyone cares all that much about the Dolphins’ WR situation, but if they did, they might want to know that Albert Wilson, a lowly 75th at Fantasy Pros, took a jump to 62nd in #SFB9. That actually made him the most popular of Miami’s meh trio, just ahead of DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills.

TE

Mark Andrews, Jimmy Graham, Dallas Goedert, Irv Smith Jr.

Andrews fever — catch it! Yes, the second-year Raven (FP: 21; SFB: 12) was all the rage in #SFB9, this despite a likelihood that he won’t even get the second-most snaps among Baltimore TEs. But everyone knows Nick Boyle is only there for blocking, and the experts didn’t see Hayden Hurst (FP: 29; SFB: 38) as much of a threat. A third-round NFL draft pick last year, while Hurst went in the first, Andrews led all rookie TEs with 552 yards. More impressively, his 16.2 yards per reception were second among all TEs, period. There’s reason to feel that Andrews can do better as a sophomore, especially given that some of his numbers improved after Jackson took over from Joe Flacco.

Graham, on the other hand, was not treated as favorably by the experts (FP: 17; SFB: 22). As with Andrews, they preferred to skew young with Goedert (FP: 23; SFB: 17), even though starting Eagles TE Zach Ertz held firm at 2nd.

Then there’s the curious case of Smith, a Vikings rookie incomprehensibly ranked 27th at Fantasy Pros, ahead of trendy Raider Darren Waller, among others. The #SFB9 crew rectified that mistake, demoting Smith to 39th. If you’re looking for a deep sleeper among rookie TEs, may the experts suggest the Bills’ Dawson Knox (FP: 42; SFB: 34), instead?

