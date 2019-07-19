Former New York Giants offensive lineman Mitch Petrus died Thursday night after suffering from heatstroke.
Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs confirmed Petrus died of heatstroke after working outside of his family’s shop near his home of Carlisle, Ark.
Petrus walked on to the University of Arkansas football team as a fullback in 2005 before converting to offensive lineman. He then helped star running backs Darren McFadden and Felix Jones both put up 1,000-yard seasons in 2006 and 2007. Petrus’s 2007 campaign earned him all-SEC second team honors. He was named to the all-SEC first team in 2009.
The Giants selected Petrus in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL draft. He went on to play in 23 games for the team, including their Super Bowl XLVI win over the New England Patriots. The 2012 season would turn out to be his last, with Petrus bouncing around the league and playing six games for the Giants, two for the Patriots and two for the Tennessee Titans.
“He was a joy to be around,” McFadden told Little Rock TV station KARK. “He’d put a smile on anybody’s face, brighten up any room that he walks into.”
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mitch Petrus,” the Arkansas football account tweeted. “He was an outstanding competitor, incredible teammate and a true Hog. He will be greatly missed by many. Rest easy Mitch.”
“The Razorback Family has suffered a loss of one of its own with the sudden passing of former @RazorbackFB and NFL player Mitch Petrus,” University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek tweeted. “I want to extend my thoughts and prayers to his family, his teammates and all who were blessed to be a part of his life in some way.”
“We are saddened to hear of Mitch’s passing,” the Giants said in a statement. “Our thoughts go out to Mitch’s family and friends.”
Former teammates also shared their condolences on social media.
