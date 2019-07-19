

Mitch Petrus played 23 games for the Giants after being selected in the fifth round of the 2010 draft. (Evan Pinkus/AP)

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Mitch Petrus died Thursday night after suffering from heatstroke.

Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs confirmed Petrus died of heatstroke after working outside of his family’s shop near his home of Carlisle, Ark.

Petrus walked on to the University of Arkansas football team as a fullback in 2005 before converting to offensive lineman. He then helped star running backs Darren McFadden and Felix Jones both put up 1,000-yard seasons in 2006 and 2007. Petrus’s 2007 campaign earned him all-SEC second team honors. He was named to the all-SEC first team in 2009.

The Giants selected Petrus in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL draft. He went on to play in 23 games for the team, including their Super Bowl XLVI win over the New England Patriots. The 2012 season would turn out to be his last, with Petrus bouncing around the league and playing six games for the Giants, two for the Patriots and two for the Tennessee Titans.

“He was a joy to be around,” McFadden told Little Rock TV station KARK. “He’d put a smile on anybody’s face, brighten up any room that he walks into.”

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mitch Petrus,” the Arkansas football account tweeted. “He was an outstanding competitor, incredible teammate and a true Hog. He will be greatly missed by many. Rest easy Mitch.”

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mitch Petrus. He was an outstanding competitor, incredible teammate and a true Hog. He will be greatly missed by many. Rest easy Mitch. pic.twitter.com/pMToZaWmc3 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) July 19, 2019

“The Razorback Family has suffered a loss of one of its own with the sudden passing of former @RazorbackFB and NFL player Mitch Petrus,” University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek tweeted. “I want to extend my thoughts and prayers to his family, his teammates and all who were blessed to be a part of his life in some way.”

“We are saddened to hear of Mitch’s passing,” the Giants said in a statement. “Our thoughts go out to Mitch’s family and friends.”

#NYGiants statement on the passing of Mitch Petrus: “We are saddened to hear of Mitch’s passing. Our thoughts go out to Mitch’s family and friends.” pic.twitter.com/6GPVBQEdyr — New York Giants (@Giants) July 19, 2019

Former teammates also shared their condolences on social media.

RIP to my teammate @Mitch_Petrus. This guy brought the wood EVERYDAY at practice. No days off w/ him. Fun guy to be around and was a very important part to our success @RazorbackFB. Rest easy big guy 🙏🏾 — Jamaal Anderson (@Jamaal_Anderson) July 19, 2019

RIP Mitch Petrus, another loss to our Giants family way too young. Fun dude who played hard. Prayers to his family and friends 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Lawrence Tynes (@lt4kicks) July 19, 2019

My heart dropped when I heard about @Mitch_Petrus. Man, I don't have the words. 😥😥 His determination was an inspiration to whomever he came in contact with him. From @ArkRazorbacks to the NFL @Giants our paths were linked. Please pray for the Petrus fam! RIP! #GiantsPride #WPS pic.twitter.com/UI3BbqCglq — Michael Coe (@_COESIGN) July 19, 2019

