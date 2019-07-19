

CHICAGO — The goals do not live behind a curtain. No need to temper expectations. Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh is direct about this year’s mission: win the Big Ten, advance to the College Football Playoff and finish the season with a national title.

Many preseason projections have pegged Michigan as the top team in the conference, the type of praise that leads most coaches, at least publicly, to emphasize how the team isn’t consumed by outside opinions. Harbaugh’s response? “I think that’s where I would pick us.”

As the last coach to speak on Friday at Big Ten media days, Harbaugh said his group is in a good spot, focused on those end goals but also on the day-by-day steps.

“Like an anaconda, you want to just keep squeezing it tighter and making it better,” Harbaugh said. “And that's where our football team is.”

Since Harbaugh took over the program in 2015, Michigan has won 10 games in three out of four seasons but has yet to contend for a national title. The Wolverines haven’t reached the conference championship game since it began in 2011. They’ve lost to rival Ohio State for seven straight years, a streak that dates back to when this year’s freshmen were in fifth grade.

This year, though, the landscape of the Big Ten East has changed with Ryan Day taking over the Buckeyes from Urban Meyer, the coach who led Ohio State on a seven-year stretch of 86 wins against nine losses, two playoff appearances and a national title.

The rivalry of course, will be unchanged. Harbaugh drew attention Thursday when he told The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami that Meyer has a “really phenomenal record everywhere he’s been” but that “controversy follows everywhere he’s been.” The Michigan coach neither backed off from nor fanned those comments during his Friday news conference, saying, “I don’t think it was anything that was new, or anything of a bombshell.”

And the expectations will stay high at Ohio State, even if aren’t being stated as plainly as at Michigan.

But there’s always going to be some form of a setback, Day said Thursday, referencing last season’s resounding upset loss to Purdue, after which the team still managed to win a conference title and push for a playoff spot. He just doesn’t yet know what those obstacles will look like in his first year in charge.

“It's one of those things you have to think about and have a plan for,” Day said. “You can't just drive with no brakes and think everything's going to go great and then something goes bad, you fall apart. You can't do that. Because I'm in this thing for the long haul. I know our staff is, too.”

This isn’t the typical coaching transition, though. Day, 40, had worked on the Buckeyes’ staff for two seasons. He led the team in an interim role for three games at the start of last season when Meyer was suspended while the school investigated how he handled domestic violence allegations against former assistant Zach Smith. The familiarity with Day eased the transition.

Meyer still works in the school’s athletic department, and Day said he’d “be crazy if I didn’t” lean on the former coach for advice at times.

“Although the head coach changed, the culture, the core values of the program, the core values that Coach Meyer put into place for the football team, isn't changing,” senior defensive end Jonathon Cooper said. “... That's why I feel like even though, yeah, Coach Meyer is not there anymore, there's a still a standard that he set that we are still going to live by.”

So even with the change, Ohio State is still the perennial heavyweight program, expected to springboard to the top of the division alongside Michigan.

Questions about the program, though, will persist into the season. Ohio State’s defense had woeful moments last year, giving up at least 450 yards on five occasions. The Buckeyes will also have to replace quarterback Dwayne Haskins, a Heisman Trophy finalist, while Michigan will lean on Shea Patterson for the second year.

Ohio State brought in quarterback Justin Fields, a transfer from Georgia who was a highly touted recruit. Senior wide receiver KJ Hill said Fields already knew the offense on the first day of spring ball, which he called particularly impressive given Day’s playbook. But Fields still hasn’t played meaningful minutes at the college level, appearing only sporadically while at Georgia and throwing just 39 passes.

“In order to learn, you've got to fail,” Day said. “Unfortunately, we don't have the luxury of failing a lot in practice, spending a few years as an understudy. Some of those failures are going to happen in a game. Going to be a lot of deep breaths. In the end, the good news is we've got a chance for a high ceiling.”

That’s true for Day’s quarterback but also for his team. There might be worrisome moments, but the potential is abundant.

The talented pool of players and some staff continuity will all help Ohio State, though the changes could culminate to aid Wolverines’ path toward a conference or even national championship run, objectives their rival Buckeyes have previously helped disrupt. But about 200 miles south in Columbus, Day will hope to prove that even without Meyer, nothing has changed.

