

Katie Ledecky expects to compete in five events in this week's world championships. (Will Newton for The Washington Post)

Over the course of seven days, between heats and finals, Katie Ledecky will race a whopping 6,200 meters at the world swimming championships, each lap reminding fans of the blistering times she’s chasing and setting a bar for next year’s Olympics.

All the while, Ledecky will attempt to root herself in the moment, trying not to worry about the expectations she has set for herself or what might be possible down the road. But curious onlookers surely will be keeping a close eye on the clock, searching for signs that Ledecky still has more record-breaking swims in her.

“For a while this year, I kind of was thinking of it like a steppingstone toward next year,” she said in a recent interview. “It still is, but as we’ve gotten closer to this meet, I’m focusing on just this meet. I’m not thinking of the year that comes after this.”

But these world championships, which get underway Sunday morning in Gwangju, South Korea, will go a long way to determining just what kind of target Ledecky will have on her entering next summer’s Tokyo Olympics. She probably will be as dominant as ever in the longer distances, but recent meets suggest a younger crop of swimmers will provide formidable challenges in the shorter races.

[Team USA arrives early for world championships, hoping to avoid last year’s mistakes]

In all, Ledecky is expected to compete in five events in Gwangju: the 200-, 400-, 800- and 1,500-meter freestyle races, along with the 4x200 freestyle relay. The ambitious program could be a preview of what she targets next summer and is similar to what she did at the 2017 world championships (though she also swam a leg of the 4x100 relay there).

“It’s a lot, but it’s also something I train for,” Ledecky said. “It’s something that I’ve learned how to manage. I think I have a pretty good plan and idea going in of how I’ll manage that schedule.”

With the exception of her blazing fast world record in the 1,500 last May, she’s nearly three years removed from her fastest times in most distances. Her personal bests in the 200, 400 and 800 all came at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she set two world records and blossomed into one of the Games’ most transcendent stars.

She followed that with a stellar world championships in 2017, where she won five golds and a silver, giving her 14 career world titles, a record for female swimmers. Entering these world championships, only Michael Phelps (26) and Ryan Lochte (18) have more.

Ledecky is now 22 and competing as a professional, not a college athlete. As her career has progressed, a crop of hungry younger swimmers have started threatening to close the giant gap Ledecky has created.

While Ledecky is still unbeaten in the 800 on an international stage, she hasn’t won a big 200 race since the 2016 Olympics. She took silver at the 2017 worlds and finished third at last summer’s Pan Pacific championships, which marked her first bronze in international competition.

[American women conquer the world with three titles and one ‘really powerful moment’]

That race was the second part of a difficult double on the event’s first day, and Ledecky finished behind a pair of teenage swimmers, Canada’s Taylor Ruck and Japan’s Rikako Ikee. (Ikee is not competing at worlds, having put her training on hold this spring while receiving treatment for leukemia.)

Ledecky still took home five medals from Pan Pacs — three golds, a silver and a bronze — but felt she didn’t showcase her best swimming.

“I just knew that I had a lot more in me,” Ledecky said, “so it was a little frustrating not to do that at the biggest meet of the year. It’s been motivating to have one meet this year that I’ve been gearing up for.”

With a lighter competition schedule this year, Ledecky has posted just the world’s seventh-fastest 200 time. She should see heavy competition from Ariarne Titmus, the 18-year-old Australian who posted the sixth-fastest 200 time ever earlier this year, and Sweden’s Sarah Sjoestroem, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist.

In the 400, Ledecky owns the 12 fastest times ever and has the world-leading time this year (3:59.28). But Titmus twice has broken four minutes — just the third female swimmer to do so — and could challenge Ledecky in Gwangju.

In the longer distances, Ledecky is still in a world of her own. Her best time this year in the 800 is nearly four seconds faster than anyone else’s. She has raced the 1,500 only once in 2019, but there have been no indications that anyone will catch her without a speedboat. She has the nine fastest 1,500 times in history, and at last year’s Pan Pacs, she was 21 seconds faster than the second-place swimmer.

[‘Italia! Italia!’ IOC awards 2026 Winter Olympics to Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo]

For her part, Ledecky said she enjoys both the close competition she might face in the shorter events as well as the prospects of posting a memorable time in the distances she long has dominated.

“There’s different competitors in each of the races, different challenges with each of them and different things I’m focusing on,” she said. “So I kind of treat each race a little differently.”

By now, she is accustomed to the spotlight each summer when the world’s best swimmers line up. The Washington native was 15 years old when she burst on the scene with a gold-medal performance at the 2012 London Games. She picked up four more Olympic golds four years later in Rio de Janeiro and surely will be one of the most recognizable faces next summer in Tokyo.

While she’ll race seven straight days, often in both morning and evening sessions, some of her top competitors are instead able to focus on just a single event.

“And that’s fine,” she said. “It’s great for the sport; it makes every event more competitive; and it pushes everyone. I like both the 200 and the 1,500, so I’m going to keep swimming them all and train for all of them and face all of the challenges that come.”

Read more on the Olympics:

Congresswoman says USOC ‘has failed,’ proposes bill that could initiate an overhaul

She’s 10 years old and loves to skateboard. She could be an Olympian next year.

Larry Nassar is in jail, but only one USOC official was fired? Yes, we need reform.

U.S. Olympic Committee changes name to recognize Paralympians