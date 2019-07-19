

D.C. United's Lucas Rodriguez, pictured in a match against Toronto FC last month, scored twice Thursday night. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

CINCINNATI — Through more than half of D.C. United’s season, Lucas Rodríguez has been an enigmatic figure: electrifying at times, ineffective at others.

If there were an optimal time for the Argentine midfielder to take on greater responsibility and impact, it’s during this three-game away stretch for a team that has been stumbling for two months and was missing its suspended playmaker again.

On Friday, with United needing to end a string of draws and other disappointments, Rodríguez scored twice to charge a 4-1 victory over FC Cincinnati before 28,774 at Nippert Stadium.

Rodríguez scored late in the first half and struck on a deflected shot shortly after the hosts had drawn even in the second as United (9-5-8) won for the second time in 10 matches (2-2-6) and pulled within a point of first-place Philadelphia in MLS’s Eastern Conference.

Wayne Rooney and Paul Arriola added a goal and an assist apiece as United turned a 1-1 tie into a 4-1 lead in a 14-minute span against the last-place expansion side (5-14-2).

United, which visits reigning champion Atlanta on Sunday and Chicago next weekend, prevailed without goalkeeper Bill Hamid, who was benched for violating a team rule. Chris Seitz handled himself well in goal, conceding just a penalty kick.

Hamid had played every minute of the regular season since returning to United last summer after a short stint in Denmark. This year, among regular starters, he leads MLS in saves and save percentage and is second in shutouts and goals against average. Seitz, in his first year with United after 12 with four other MLS clubs, started both U.S. Open Cup matches but had not appeared in a regular season game in the past 15 months.

The goalkeeping surprise was the only change to the lineup. Argentine playmaker Luciano Acosta served the second game of a two-match suspension, leaving Rodríguez and Arriola to ignite the attack.

Cincinnati has struggled on the field in its inaugural season but continues to draw big crowds at its temporary home on the University of Cincinnati campus. A new venue will open in spring of 2021.

Despite sitting last in the Eastern Conference much of the year, the team entered Thursday on a two-game winning streak. United braced itself for not only a team in good form, but artificial turf — a surface D.C. experienced once previously this season (at New England in May).

The first half was even for more than 30 minutes before United took charge.

Before Rodríguez’s first goal, each side enjoyed a quality chance: Cincinnati captain Kendall Waston headed Leonardo Bertone’s corner kick off the crossbar, and Cincinnati’s Spencer Richey made a spectacular flying save on Arriola’s header, set up by Leonardo Jara’s cross.

Late in the half, with United in good rhythm, Rooney collected Joseph Mora’s throw-in in the penalty area. Rooney’s back was to the goal, but because of his menacing qualities, Cincinnati collapsed on him.

When Allan Cruz dropped off Rodríguez, Rooney slipped the ball to his teammate, who took one touch, then curled a 15-yard shot beyond Richey’s reach and into the far corner.

There's no saving that! Lucas Rodriguez with the curler. 😍 #CINvDC pic.twitter.com/UtI42dvYu1 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 19, 2019

United has been waiting for Rodríguez to take greater initiative and increase his production, especially when Acosta is absent and D.C. lacks creative elements in the attack.

Cincinnati pulled even in the 54th minute on Emmanuel Ledesma’s penalty kick. How the attempt came about, however, was vehemently challenged by United. Bertone stung an angled free kick toward the heart of the penalty area. The ball traveled between the two D.C. players in the defensive wall, striking Arriola in the arm.

Did Arriola extend his arm, or was it incidental contact? Referee Baldomero Toledo pointed to the penalty spot.

The match remained tied for five minutes. At the edge of the box, Rooney touched the ball to Arriola, who laid it off for Rodríguez, whose 20-yard drive caromed off Waston and flew past Richey. With two goals, he doubled his season total.

Just like that, @dcunited has reclaimed the lead! Rodriguez with the brace. #CINvDC pic.twitter.com/tRvYfj1FHY — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 19, 2019

Another five minutes passed before United extended the lead. Rooney scored, but Jara made it happen, serving a terrific long ball in stride to the Englishman, whose first touch dismissed Waston and led to a cool, 12-yard shot into the low left corner for his 11th goal.

Arriola applied the finishing touches in the 73rd minute, gathering Rodríguez’s pass in midfield, embarking on a long run along the left side and beating Richey with a rising, angled shot.

Notes: United has fielded preliminary offers for Acosta, whose contract expires at the end of this season. A deal, however, seems unlikely. He has also drawn interest from European clubs. United has sought to re-sign Acosta as well, but the sides seem far apart. . . .

Reserve midfielder Zoltan Stieber did not travel because of illness. He might join the team in Atlanta. . . .

Cincinnati native Rose Lavelle, who helped the United States win the Women’s World Cup, was honored at halftime. The city will salute her in a downtown ceremony Friday. Lavelle said she plans to resume playing for the Washington Spirit on Wednesday at Sky Blue FC. Sidelined with a hamstring ailment, she will watch Saturday’s home match against Houston.