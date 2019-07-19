

Max Scherzer is expected to miss at least one more start after getting a cortisone shot for inflammation near his shoulder. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Max Scherzer, initially thought to be dealing with a mid-back strain, will miss at least one more start after the Nationals gave him a cortisone shot for inflammation in the bursa under the shoulder blade.

The condition, known as scapulothoracic bursitis, will cause the right-hander to miss two turns through the rotation instead of the one originally expected.

Scherzer has not pitched since July 6. He then officially went to the 10-day inured list a week later and could have come off as soon as Saturday to face the Atlanta Braves. But Scherzer confirmed Friday that he will not pitch this weekend in Atlanta.

[Svrluga: That big contract Scherzer signed in 2015? It now looks like a bargain.]

The 34-year-old ace received the cortisone shot Tuesday and said that it will take 5-6 days to alleviate pain. He is on the fourth day since the shot and is not yet ready to throw off a mound. Scherzer has been tossing from about 90 feet but won’t make a start until after he throws a bullpen session. He will be able to do so once the cortisone shot kicks in, which could line him up to face the Colorado Rockies in Washington next week.

The diagnosis officially changed Monday when Scherzer had not responded to treatment for a back strain. He saw a doctor Monday, revealing the inflammation, which shifted his timeline at least a bit into the future.

This story will be updated.