CHICAGO — Michael Locksley stepped to the podium Thursday with a story about wooden plaques in his home and a Big Ten-branded cup of water he occasionally paused to sip. But more importantly, he brought decades of experience in and around the Maryland football program, first as a fan and then during two previous stints as a coach, onto the stage with him — something new head coaches can’t memorize for the occasion.

Locksley rattled off former Terrapins — Boomer Esiason, Frank Reich, Neil O’Donnell, Stan Gelbaugh — while explaining why this role was the one he coveted. Locksley praised the school’s proximity to his native Washington and Baltimore during his six-minute marathon of an opening statement. And he explained how his house has 11 plaques, each representing a coaching stop, under the words, “Home is wherever football takes us.”

Locksley has coached in Albuquerque and Alabama, Champaign and California. He just added the 11th plaque, to reflect his head coaching tenure in College Park that began seven months ago. Locksley hopes it’s the last one he’ll need to stick to his wall.

So for that reason, this is all natural for Locksley. He has never had to represent a program at a media days event in a major conference, but as long as he’s talking about Maryland, it’s easy. He’s an expert on that topic.

“I heard I may have went a little longer than everybody else,” Locksley said, “but I couldn't talk about last year's season because I wasn't here, so I figured I'd use it as a small infomercial.”

Ten years ago, Locksley took the reins at New Mexico, the start of a disastrous tenure that yielded a 2-26 record and multiple off-the-field issues. It still comes up now, but usually in the sense of how he has changed and what he learned. Locksley was a young coach then and “failed miserably,” he said.

“The longer you're doing something and the more you're around the right kind of people and the more lessons you get to see from your experiences,” Locksley said, “the better you become.”

Eventually those experiences brought him here — to Chicago, to represent his program as the head coach. Locksley said he sees it as a “State of the Union for Maryland football,” a chance to showcase the identity of a team rocked by controversy last year. Locksley shared his staff’s core goals: a stable and familial environment, open communication and intentional behaviors.

As soon as Locksley took over, defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. said he noticed the coach’s laser focus. What does Maryland need? What could make the players better?

Locksley already had relationships with many of the players, especially the ones he recruited, whether for Maryland as offensive coordinator from 2012 to 2015 or for Alabama in the years that followed. Brooks’s initial 15-minute meeting with Locksley, which the coach described as speed dating, ended short because the two already knew each other. By then, Brooks knew he didn’t need to worry.

“When you’re under a good man,” he said, “there’s not really much to be scared of.”

After three years at Alabama, Locksley sometimes speaks in Nick Saban-isms, the same ones circulating through programs around the country as athletic directors pluck Crimson Tide assistants to lead their teams. But Locksley has never pledged to follow a copy-and-paste model; he’s not trying to treat Maryland just like Alabama. He’s comfortable in himself, this program and how the two work together.

Alabama shelters assistants from the public, usually limiting media appearances to those mandated by postseason games. Locksley said he enjoyed the setup because it allowed him to only worry about his coaching duties. Now he’s the face of a program again, and his players say he’s the perfect fit.

“Coach Locks is the DMV,” said senior Tino Ellis, a defensive back from Reisterstown, Md. “He’s from this area, and he’s representing it well.”

Sophomore Anthony McFarland, the Terrapins’ standout running back, said: “He’s a good dude, man. I’ve been around Coach Locks for a long time. He’s a real, real, real dude.”

Brooks has started thinking about the first game of the season — an Aug. 31 home date with Howard, the historically black university in the District. That will mark the start of his senior year, and he has imagined stepping onto the field with Locksley.

“When he runs out there, I know he's going to feel it,” Brooks said. “I hope he sheds a tear. I hope he sheds one tear. Just one. I don't need three. I just need one tear.”

The plaques in Locksley’s house might say otherwise, that all of his coaching stops have been home. But the most recent addition has extra value because of what it represents: Locksley is now the head coach at Maryland, his hometown school. He didn’t need football to make this place home. For Locksley, Maryland already was.