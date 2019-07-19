

The bats are not free. (Julio Cortez/AP)

The Nationals are joining the list of pro sports teams trying to entice fans with free or heavily discounted concessions, offering complimentary meals at Nationals Park through Labor Day to kids 12 and under who sign up for the team’s youth club, the organization announced Friday.

Children enrolled in the Jr. Nationals Kids Club are eligible for a meal pack including a regular size hot dog, potato chips or apple sauce, and a 12-ounce bottle of water or soda. Meals will be distributed at two concession stands near the Kids Fun Zone on the center field concourse, and at one concession stand near the entrance to sections 304 and 305. Kids who don’t eat hot dogs can receive a voucher for a veggie dog, and there will also be an option for gluten-free meals.

“Our goal is to encourage more families to come see a ballgame before the summer ends,” said Jake Burns, the team’s executive vice president for business operations. “The team is in a competitive race for the postseason, so it’s an exciting time to be in the ballpark. Our players notice and feed off of the energy of our fans at the game. So, we’re hoping this program brings out families for summer baseball fun.”

Concession prices at Nationals Park have ranked among the highest in Major League Baseball, but the team has branched out into gourmet grub beyond the traditional ballpark fare, sometimes involving local chefs and restaurants. A hot dog still costs $5.50, but fans can also find beef bulgogi tater tots ($13), chilled peanut noodle salad ($12) and Salvadoran enchiladas ($9).

['We're the evangelists on this': Why the Atlanta Falcons are selling $1.50 hot dogs]

The new promotion is Washington’s first step toward the growing “fan-friendly” concessions movement pioneered by the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Baltimore Orioles brought the concept to Major League Baseball in 2018, offering more size options at various price points for soda, beer, french fries and popcorn, and selling a kids size hot dog for $1.50. The Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins are among the other baseball teams to lower prices for items, including hot dogs ($4), popcorn ($3) and beer ($5), at select concession stands this year.

The Nationals before the season said the team had no plans to introduce discounted concessions and Burns on Friday said the team offers a number of other promotions and coupons to cut the cost of food at the park for spectators without children.

Fans can sign kids up for the Jr. Nationals Club on the team’s website. Enrollment also comes with a free membership card and lanyard and access to meet-and-greet opportunities with players and coaches. Free kids meals must be redeemed through the MLB Ballpark app.

Read more:

Josh Norman says jumping over bulls in Pamplona brought him peace and joy

Alex Ovechkin will travel to China as an NHL ambassador next month

New NBCSW Wizards broadcaster Justin Kutcher is a ‘big-time talent’ with big shoes to fill