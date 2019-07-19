

Tiger Woods has some work to do. (Peter Morrison)

Tiger Woods simply couldn’t get anything going at Royal Portrush in the first round on Thursday and seemed resigned to his fate, saying “I’ve got to fight through it” and that it’s “just the way it is and just the way it’s gonna be.” That doesn’t make the prospect of him recovering from his first-round 78 seem all that promising, but the conditions are much more benign than Thursday so maybe that will help.

Hole 2 (par 5, 556 yards)

The second hole played as the Royal Portrush’s easiest hole on Thursday and but was playing slightly tougher Friday with a pin placement at the front left of the green, a dropoff looming to the left. And that’s where Woods sent his approach, to the left of the green down the hill.

Hole 1 (par 4, 421 yards)

Woods’s opening tee shot Friday was a copy of Thursday’s: left of the fairway into the rough, two steps from out of bounds. But he got a nice lie and sent his approach onto the green for at least a passable birdie chance, which he curled in from around 30 feet. What a start.

Can't birdie them all if you don't birdie the first. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/zFBvrcnnVi — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 19, 2019

Right now, the cut line (top 70 and ties) is sitting at 1 over par.

Result: birdie

Tournament score: 6 over par

Elsewhere: The two biggest movers of the early going have been English links specialist Tyrrell Hatton (2 under through nine holes, 5 under, one shot behind leader J.B. Holmes) and South African Erik van Rooyen (3 under through 10 to join the pack at 4 under). Jordan Spieth also is 4 under to start to get to 5 under for the tournament after this eagle at No. 7:

Jordan for eagle...BANG! Things are starting to heat up at Royal Portrush.#TheOpen Live Stream: https://t.co/Hyq4tJU8Mo pic.twitter.com/h3vWYdEu9c — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 19, 2019

