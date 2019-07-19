

Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. has his eyes set on becoming more of a leader in his second season. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

LAS VEGAS — On the surface, Troy Brown Jr. didn’t appear different during his second run at the NBA Summer League in his hometown of Las Vegas. He still looked as lean as he did during his rookie season with the Washington Wizards, thanks to an offseason workout and diet plan. But aside from the physical similarities from his first year to the start of his second, there was something new about Brown.

He thought differently, no longer concerned about turning the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus into his personal proving ground. He also sounded like a new man, often speaking up to counsel his first-year teammates who might have been just as overwhelmed as he was a year ago. These changes were part of Brown’s plan for the 2019-20 season — to emerge as a leader in the Wizards’ locker room — and the first step in this maturation process started in Las Vegas.

“Last year, I was so caught up in me, me, me and trying to prove that I’m the 15th pick,” said Brown, who turns 20 later this month, of his professional debut at summer league. “But this year, I kind of realized it’s not about me. It’s about helping the young guys and talking to Rui [Hachimura, this year’s No. 9 pick] and being more of a leader. . . . With Rui, I just want to make it as easy as possible. I went through it last year and how much I struggled mentally. I just want to let him know it’s bigger than basketball; don’t put pressure on yourself and make it more than what it is.”

Through three games during the tournament that ran from July 5 to 15, Brown blossomed as a floor leader. Although he did not find his shooting rhythm in his limited game appearances (12.0 points per game on 41 percent shooting), Brown averaged a team-best 8.3 rebounds. In the Wizards’ opening 84-79 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on July 6, Brown pulled down 15 rebounds and contributed a late three-point play that helped seal the victory. Even more than his statistics, assistant coach Robert Pack was impressed with Brown’s voice.

“Troy’s been great. His leadership. He’s been talking these last two weeks to guys; it’s been good,” said Pack, a former NBA player who coached the summer league team through a minicamp and in Vegas. “There’s going to be situations where he’s going to have to take control. Maybe not in a shot but maybe making the right play. Talking to a player on the sideline. Talking to the whole unit. Maybe coming over to me and telling me what he’s seeing on the floor — ‘Coach, can we do that?' — and then you start to see guys take that next step.”

When Brown walked into a Las Vegas training facility this spring, trainer Joe Abunassar could tell he had taken the next step.

Before the Wizards selected Brown with the 15th pick in 2018, the player spent the months before the draft refining his then-18-year-old body and skills at Impact Basketball, where NBA players including DeMarcus Cousins and Kristaps Porzingis rehabilitate and train. Brown returned to Impact about three weeks after the completion of his rookie season and Abunassar, who operates the facility, immediately noticed a difference.

“I’m thinking to myself: ‘I’m talking to an NBA guy. This is not a rookie anymore,’ ” Abunassar said of Brown, who started the Wizards’ final 10 games. The player apparently felt it, too: Abunassar said Brown realized, “I’m not the little brother anymore.”

This spring, the facility was overrun by the 2019 draft class, rendering Brown the elder of the bunch, tasked with being a leader of every workout. Brown may be respectful and ready to listen to veterans — as the youngest child in the family, he instinctively has a baby brother demeanor — but Abunassar wanted to see more of his other side.

“Every pickup game you play here at Impact, you’re the leader; your team’s expected to win,” he told Brown.

“When we talk to Troy, we say, ‘Look, you’re the leader of the workout; you’re the one [who is] talking to the other guys,’ " Abunassar said. “For him, it’s a whole mentality shift from ‘Oh [expletive]! I’m in the NBA’ to 'I’m the leader.’ ”

Brown carried that mentality through summer league as he pulled players together for huddles and shared encouragement with the younger guys, including the Wizards’ latest lottery pick, Hachimura, who is actually a year and a half older than Brown despite being a season behind him in NBA experience. Now, Brown’s newfound leadership has a chance of making it to Washington.

“Last year, I was so caught up in my own emotions and just trying to prove everybody wrong,” Brown said, referencing some criticism of his draft position. “But this year, it’s more about coming out and winning games and showing that the young guys are here and we can definitely make a staple in D.C.”

