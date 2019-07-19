

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill had been under investigation after a domestic violence incident involving his 3-year-old son. (Charlie Riedel, File)

The NFL will not suspend star Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill, the league announced Friday, after concluding its investigation into allegations Hill or his wife abused their 3-year-old son.

“Local law enforcement authorities have publicly advised that the available evidence does not permit them to determine who caused the child’s injuries,” the NFL said in a statement. “Similarly, based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy. . . . If further information becomes available through law enforcement, the pending court proceeding, or other sources, we will promptly consider it and take all appropriate steps at that time.”

Hill, 25, and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, were the subject of a law enforcement investigation earlier this year in Kansas over injuries suffered by their son in March. Authorities closed the investigation with no criminal charges filed, but a local district attorney publicly expressed concern for the child’s safety, and said he believed Hill or Espinal had harmed the boy.