

Tommy Sheppard was named the 12th general manager in Washington franchise history.. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Wizards removed the interim tag from Tommy Sheppard’s title Friday, promoting him to be the 12th general manager in franchise history, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Sheppard, 50, has acted as the interim president of the Wizards since April 2, when Ernie Grunfeld, who had held the position for 16 seasons, was fired. Under Sheppard’s direction, the team has remolded its roster through the NBA draft, free agency signings and a trade that underscored the team’s new vision to add young and developing players.

As the general manager, Sheppard will lead the day-to-day operations like running the draft, making trades, communicating with players’ representatives and working with Coach Scott Brooks and Brooks’s staff. Over the next month, Sheppard is expected to make several additions within the basketball operations department.

The promotion of Sheppard, who will be entering his 17th season with the Wizards, mirrors the internal hiring decision Leonsis made with his hockey team. In 2014, Leonsis elevated Brian MacLellan as the Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager after firing George McPhee. Before the promotion, MacLellan had spent the previous seven years under McPhee as an assistant general manager.

In Sheppard’s situation, he had served as Grunfeld’s lieutenant for many years but also carried a wide load of responsibilities. During 2018 free agency, Sheppard championed Thomas Bryant, who at the time was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers after spending the majority of his rookie season in the G League.

In Washington, Bryant became a fill-in starter for the injured Dwight Howard and breakout star in the otherwise disappointing season. Bryant played with energy and passion throughout his 53 starts and averaged 10.5 points and 6.3 assists. On June 30, the Wizards rushed to re-sign Bryant, proclaiming him as their top priority of free agency and the example of the personality the team wants moving forward — a hard-working and hungry roster of younger players.

This summer, the Wizards added seven players with one or fewer years of NBA service, which includes the selection of Japanese-born player Rui Hachimura. The team selected Hachimura, who played three seasons at Gonzaga, with the ninth overall pick in the lottery portion of the draft.