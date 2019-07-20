

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman greets former Panthers teammate Cam Newton after Washington's 23-17 win at FedEx Field. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

“All or Nothing” debuted its new season Friday on Amazon Prime, and it certainly provided some gems. (Amazon chief executive and founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post).

The show, now in its fourth season, is essentially the regular season version of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” and the latest edition chronicles the 2018 Carolina Panthers.

D.C. sports fans will find something to watch in the fourth episode, which features a heavy dose of the Redskins because of the teams’ Week 6 matchup last season at FedEx Field. Washington won the game, 23-17, thanks in part to a first-quarter interception by cornerback Josh Norman, who spent his first four seasons with the Panthers.

Leading up to the game, Norman FaceTimed former defensive teammate Luke Kuechly while Kuechly was getting set to watch film with Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. The cameras caught the shenanigans.

NFL analyst Warren Sharp captured most of the exchange and shared it on Twitter. The back-and-forth begins at the 10:15 mark of episode four. (Warning: this video contains profanity).

Don’t ever tell Luke Kuechly anything. Absolutely nothing. Gave it up WITHOUT HESITATION. 😂 😂



Hilarious convo between Cam, Luke & ex-teammate Josh Norman pic.twitter.com/IqSw1kcI0v — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 19, 2019

Within seconds, Norman sees Newton’s face (and middle finger). “Ah, hell,” he says, not expecting the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner to be in the same room as Kuechly.

Norman brags about “getting right swole” in the weight room, to which Kuechly replies, “You look kind of fat right now.”

“You looked fat on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ too,” Newton adds, eliciting laughs from Norman.

The Redskins cornerback quickly transitions to gamesmanship by jokingly digging for intel on his former team.

“Hey, is [tight end Greg] Olsen playing this week?” Norman asked.

“Nope,” Kuechly quickly responds.

“Why not? What happened?” Norman asks.

“Come on, bro,” Newton says to Kuechly, seemingly befuddled his teammate would give up critical information to that week’s opponent. “You can’t tell. That was stupid.”

All three then erupt in laughter.

“Damn, Luke. What the f---? Who team you on?” Newton asks the five-time all-pro while leaning back in his chair.

Olsen, who had missed the Panthers’ previous three games due to a foot injury, did play against the Redskins, catching four passes for 48 yards.

[Josh Norman says jumping over bulls in Pamplona brought him peace and joy]

“Now you’ve gotta tell us something about y’all,” Newton said.

“What do you wanna know?” Norman said.

“You starting at cornerback this week?” Newton asked before laughing and shaking Kuechly’s hand. Just days before, Norman was benched to start the second half of Washington’s previous game against the New Orleans Saints for wearing headphones during Coach Jay Gruden’s halftime speech.

The roasting between the former teammates continued during the call when Norman inquired about the possibility of Newton running the ball his way.

“When I see 24, I ain’t juking,” Newton said with a smile.

“I just pray and hope you do,” Norman replied, “because I’mma tell you right now, I’m not going low.”

“Hey boy, I promise you, I promise you, I’m gonna whip your ass, Josh,” Newton said. “Just know, though, I don’t give a f--- at what point in the game — if I see 24 and I’m running, all that friendly s--- go out the door.”

Kuechly ends the conversation with a friendly, yet semi-sarcastic tone.

“All right, Josh. See you after the game. I’ll be smiling.”

“F--- you,” replied Norman, who wound up the victor.

Norman finished the game with his first interception since 2016 and a forced fumble. Newton finished 27-of-40 for 275 yards, two touchdowns, 43 rushing yards, and the interception to Norman. Kuechly led all Carolina defenders with 10 tackles.

