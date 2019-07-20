

South Africa's Erik Van Rooyen tees off from the 11th hole during the third round of the British Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland on Saturday. (Glyn Kirk/AFP)

Amid sunny skies and pleasing breezes, the top of the British Open leader board thundered across Northern Ireland’s Royal Portrush Golf Club on Saturday.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry jumped to the top of the heap, shooting a blistering 8-under-par 63, and England’s Tommy Fleetwood made up five strokes in his third round to enter Sunday’s play alone in second place. Danny Willett jumped 24 spots up the table into a tie for eighth with a 6-under-par 65.

But in Sunday’s decisive round, things don’t look so peachy. Tournament officials pushed up the final day’s tee times to avoid expected foul weather that could really do a number on all these low scores.

The British Meteorological Office predicts sunshine from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., in time for the first group to tee off at 7:32 a.m., but then some clouds to roll in around 9. By 11 a.m., the chance for rain increases to 60 percent, then 90 percent by noon with winds up to 26 miles per hour. Officials expect it to hang around well into Monday morning.

That is Britain in the summertime, though, and part of what make the British Open arguably golf’s most difficult major championship. The unpredictable weather and rough terrain typically inflate scores on the British isles, but Saturday, Royal Portrush was left defenseless.

