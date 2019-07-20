

Max Scherzer made progress Saturday in his recovery from inflammation in the bursa under his right shoulder blade. (Matt Slocum/AP Photo)

ATLANTA — Max Scherzer threw 15 pitches in the bullpen at SunTrust Park on Saturday, and told Nationals Manager Dave Martinez afterward that he felt “great.” Scherzer, the Washington Nationals’ ace, is sidelined with inflammation in the bursa under his right shoulder blade — a condition known as scapulothoracic bursitis — and could return sometime next week if this progress continues.

“Great news. He felt great," Martinez said of Scherzer on Saturday, hours before a 7:20 p.m. game against the Atlanta Braves. "He threw pain-free. He threw 15 pitches and did well. So now we’ll see how he feels tomorrow and then, if he feels good tomorrow, we’ll try to throw another bullpen Monday.”

A full bullpen session, based on Scherzer’s usual between-starts routine, could line up to return as soon as Thursday against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park. Waiting one more day would slide him right back in his rotation turn in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Scherzer, who’s been on the injured list since July 13, received a cortisone shot Monday after a visit with a team doctor revealed scapulothoracic bursitis. Washington originally thought he had a mid-back strain but he wasn’t responding to treatment.

Scherzer spoke with former teammate Shawn Kelley, who recently dealt with the same injury, and Kelley told Scherzer that the cortisone shot would work in five to six days. Saturday was day five, right on schedule, and now the Nationals are hoping Scherzer could be ready soon. Scherzer first tossed from 90 feet Saturday, then 60, then moved to the mound for his final 15 throws.

“Dr. Kelley gave him that, yeah,” Martinez said with a laugh about the updated, unofficial timeline. “[Scherzer] woke up this morning and said he felt a difference and came in today, stretched, went out and started throwing.”

The 34-year-old has not pitched since July 6, before the all-star break, and Martinez has since had to patch together his rotation. He is not yet sure who will face the Braves on Sunday, in the finale of a four-game series, because Austin Voth felt shoulder tenderness during a recent bullpen. Voth excelled against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday and seemed to earn at least one more chance as Washington’s fifth starter. Now he’s another short-term question mark with Erick Fedde, and maybe even Joe Ross, also waiting in the wings.

Fedde pitched against the Orioles on Wednesday, giving up one run in six innings, and remains on the Nationals’ 25-man roster. Ross, currently on the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies’ roster, has joined the Nationals in Atlanta. Martinez said Saturday that pitching coach Paul Menhart wanted to watch Ross here, since Ross has had his mechanics tweaked in the minor leagues. But Ross’s cross-country trip, from Reno, Nev., seems to indicate that he is an emergency option if Voth cannot pitch. Martinez only offered that that is “potentially” the case.

Ross, a career starter, was in the Nationals’ bullpen earlier this season before they decided to stretch him back out. Martinez also floated Fedde as an option on short rest, in place of Voth, saying that Fedde could go because he only threw 66 pitches in Baltimore.

Almost all of this shuffling is spurred by Scherzer’s absence, further underlining his importance to this team. He’s not just one of baseball’s best pitchers — and again a National League Cy Young candidate, at that — but the loss of any regular starter exposes Washington’s shoddy starting pitching depth. If Voth pitches against the division-leading Braves, the Nationals would still need to use Fedde or Ross on Monday to keep Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Saturday’s starter, Aníbal Sánchez, on regular rest. If Voth doesn’t, then the Nationals will likely need a combination of Fedde and Ross in the next two games.

Scherzer can’t get back soon enough.

LINEUPS

Nationals (51-45)

Trea Turner SS

Adam Eaton RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Matt Adams 1B

Brian Dozier 2B

Kurt Suzuki C

Victor Robles CF

Aníbal Sánchez P

Braves (59-40)

Ronald Acuna Jr. CF

Dansby Swanson SS

Freddie Freeman 1B

Josh Donaldson 3B

Nick Markakis RF

Ozzie Albies 2B

Brian McCann C

Austin Riley LF

Mike Soroka P

