

Maxim Dadashev, 28, shown before his bout against Subriel Matias at the Theater at MGM National Harbor. (Top Rank)

Boxer Maxim Dadashev remained in a medically induced coma Saturday at UM Prince George’s Hospital Center following several hours of surgery for severe head trauma suffered Friday night in a bout at The Theater at MGM National Harbor.

The Russian-born lightweight underwent surgery for a subdural hematoma, the gruesome aftermath of a 140-pound world title eliminator against Subriel Matias. Dadashev, 28, had absorbed repeated violent blows to the head before trainer Buddy McGirt stopped the fight following the 11th round.

Neurosurgeon Mary I.H. Cobb performed the surgery, in which a section of Dadashev’s skull was removed to relieve swelling on the brain. There was extensive bleeding as well, she told Dadashev’s manager, Egis Klimas, and strength and conditioning coach, Donatas Janusevicius. Next, Cobb said, it was a matter of seeing how Dadashev responded to the surgery and medication intended to help relieve additional swelling and what, if any, brain damage had occurred.

Dadashev absorbed heavy punishment during the 10th and 11th rounds of his 140-pound International Boxing Federation fight, the co-main event on Friday’s card with another IBF world title eliminator matching undefeated lightweights Teofimo Lopez and Masayoshi Nakatani.

Matias, Dadashev’s opponent, landed repeatedly to the body with combinations. Dadashev, who like Matias entered the fight with a 13-0 record, labored to counter with much of anything over the latter part of the fight, instead covering up with Matias stalking him.

“We knew [Matias] was a puncher,” Klimas said. “He fought, and he was tough. He put a lot of pressure on Max, and [Dadashev] was going back and back and back and back, but he was fighting back.”

Dadashev had been able to land a right in the ninth round that appeared to stun Matias but without lasting impact.

After the bell sounded at the conclusion of the 11th, Dadashev plopped down on the stool in his corner surrounded by McGirt, Janusevicius and others on his training team.

Referee Kenny Chevalier moved in the direction of Dadashev’s corner to check on the status of the fighter for the next round, at which point McGirt informed Chevalier he was going to stop the bout. Chevalier waved his hands signaling the stoppage, and Matias began to celebrate.

“He had one hell of a fight,” McGirt said of Dadashev. “Tough fight, tough fight, took a lot of tough body shots. I just think it was time to stop it. He was getting hit with too many shots. I said to him, 'I'm stopping it.' He said, 'No, don't.'"

Dadashev attempted to walk to his dressing room but collapsed in an aisle by floor seating surrounding the ring. Emergency medical technicians immediately attended to Dadashev, placing him on a stretcher for transportation to the hospital. He then began vomiting.

Dadashev will remain in the hospital for at least several days, according to Cobb, although several months also wasn’t out of the question. Cobb added that some patients who have undergone similar surgeries have made relatively strong recoveries.

“I wouldn’t give up on him,” she told Klimas and Janusevicius.

Dadashev’s wife was traveling to the Washington area from Russia and was expected to arrive Saturday afternoon.

Klimas and Janusevicius were preparing to leave the hospital around 3 a.m. when they witnessed medical staff wheeling Dadashev out of surgery and to his room in the critical care recovery ward, a secure area of the hospital.