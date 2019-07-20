

Oklahoma City Thunder General Manger Sam Presti was one of several people to reportedly receive death threats through voicemails after the team traded all-star Paul George. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

The Oklahoma City Thunder have experienced arguably the most interesting offseason of any NBA team. That was apparently too much for one fan to handle.

According to KOCO5, which cited court documents, authorities are investigating a man claiming to be from Virginia who called the team offices and left two voice mails containing death threats after the team earlier this month traded six-time all-star Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The caller allegedly threatened Thunder General Manager Sam Presti and his family along with the team’s front office and coaches, said he didn’t care if the team called the police and that he would beat everyone who works for the team.

“Y’all traded Paul George but kept Raymond Felton,” the man said, according to a transcript of one of the voice mails. “You kept Andre Roberson. Do y’all not love Russell Westbrook? I hope he kill everybody. I want to kill everybody.”

In the first call, the man threatened to “blow things up if he ever went to Oklahoma,” per KOCO5.

“We defer to the authorities and they can handle the situation as they see fit,” the Thunder said in a statement to KOCO5.

Oklahoma City police obtained a search warrant to investigate the man’s cellphone and the location of the calls.

Over the last month, the Thunder has undergone an unexpected roster overhaul that has left the franchise virtually unrecognizable.

After prized free agent Kawhi Leonard requested his services as a prerequisite to join the Clippers, Oklahoma City traded George. That move left Russell Westbrook, the only star left on a somewhat depleted roster wanting out. Westbrook, who has been with the Thunder since the franchise moves from Seattle, eventually got his wish when he was shipped to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul and a bevy of first-round picks.

Westbrook rejoined former Thunder teammate James Harden, while Paul, who reportedly originally wanted out of Oklahoma City, now appears likely to stay put this season.

