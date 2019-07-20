

Leonardo Jara takes aim against Atlanta's Brad Guzan in the first meeting of the season, in March at Audi Field. The teams will clash again Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

ATLANTA — Leonardo Jara launched the ball in stride, a step from the center line and 40 yards from the hopeful recipient.

D.C. United was springing a quick counter against FC Cincinnati on Thursday, and already ahead by a goal in the second half, Jara spotted an opportunity to end any doubts about the outcome.

He struck the ball with accuracy and pace, plus some bend. It took one true bounce on the synthetic surface to Wayne Rooney, an expert finisher who made the rest look easy.

The 4-1 victory was notable for not only the club’s largest scoring eruption in four months, but that exquisite delivery by the Argentine right back.

Coach Ben Olsen called it “inch-perfect.”

In a four-goal performance, you know @WayneRooney is going to get at least one. 💪😎 pic.twitter.com/zhyon6cigG — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 19, 2019

Jara, 28, arrived on loan from Boca Juniors last winter to fill a pressing void on the back line. Over the course of 19 starts, however, United has learned he is more adept creating opportunities than preventing them.

So at times this season, and specifically in the previous two matches, Olsen has assigned Jara a hybrid role as a wing back. In it, rookie Donovan Pines, one of three starting center backs, provides cover for the forward-minded Jara.

“It’s a good spot for him,” Olsen said. “He has the technical ability to really help us out on the offensive end and give great service. More times than not, it’s of great quality.”

Olsen will consider using the same formation Sunday when second-place United (9-5-8, 35 points) faces third-place Atlanta (10-8-3, 33) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Despite playing a deep role most of the year, Jara is second on the team in assists with five. He provided two superb setups against Chicago on May 29, then scored his first goal July 12 against New England by making a backside run and meeting Arriola’s cross for a clean, one-time finish.

Almost 20 minutes into the second half Thursday, Jara dodged two opponents in breaking out of D.C.'s end and connected with Rooney for the insurance goal.

“I didn’t have time to think,” he said Saturday through an interpreter. “I saw Wayne and tried to hit it as hard as I could so he wouldn’t have to stop running.”

Jara’s ability to deliver long balls from deep positions diversifies an attack that typically runs through Luciano Acosta in central midfield and Paul Arriola and Lucas Rodriguez on the flanks. At the head of the arrangement, Rooney (11 goals) awaits opportunity created by others.

“I know those balls are complicated for defenders,” Jara said of passes from great distance. “It’s curling. It’s going behind them. I try to make it hard for them to handle.”

Despite excelling in the new position, Jara is not fully at peace with it.

“I do have more opportunities to get into the attacking half. but I feel a little more comfortable in the back line of four with someone ahead of me,” he said. Nonetheless, “it doesn’t bother me and I try to do as well as I can.”

Defensively, though, Jara is a liability at times. Those concerns prompted Olsen to adjust his role and reinforce the defensive unit.

“Some guys have some deficiencies in their game,” he said, “and you look to maybe help out with partnerships.”

In Jara’s case, that was with Pines.

With Olsen deploying various tactical sets, Jara will find himself filling both the traditional and improvised role over the last 12 regular season matches.

Olsen also suggested he might be best suited to someday become a two-way central midfielder because of his “ability to score, his passing range, his instincts and his spatial awareness. Arguably, that could be a good position for him, as well.”

United notes: Rooney does not seem certain to start Sunday after leaving Thursday’s match in the 83rd minute, his earliest exit of the season aside from a red card against Los Angeles FC. He was the recipient of some hard tackles and said afterward he was upset with referee Baldomero Toledo for not further disciplining Cincinnati players. . . .

Acosta rejoined the squad here Friday after serving a two-game suspension, but with Olsen’s fresh formation working, the Argentine playmaker might be used differently in the lineup or have to come off the bench.

D.C. United at Atlanta United

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

When: 4 p.m. Sunday.

TV: ESPN.

Records: D.C. 9-5-8, 35 points; Atlanta 10-8-3, 33 points.

D.C. probable starters: GK Bill Hamid; Ds Leonardo Jara, Donovan Pines, Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora; MFs Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno; Paul Arriola, Lucas Rodriguez; F Luciano Acosta.

Atlanta probable starters: GK Brad Guzan; Ds Julian Gressel, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Michael Parkhurst, Miles Robinson, Justin Meram; MFs Eric Remedi, Darlington Nagbe, Gonzalo Martinez; Fs Brandon Vazquez, Josef Martinez.

Read more:

French soccer clubs clash at Audi Field, seeking to pique American interest

Ashlyn Harris says Jaelene Hinkle was left off USWNT over her ‘intolerance,’ not religion

He worked security for the U.S. women, then chased a world title with the paralympic team