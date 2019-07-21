

Ireland's Shane Lowry is unquestionably the crowd favorite to win the British Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. (Peter Morrison / Associated Press)

What weather forecasters describe as “persistent and occasionally heavy rain” and winds forced officials to move up tee times for the final round of the British Open at Royal Portrush on the coast of Northern Ireland.

Shane Lowry, the Irish golfer who is the fans’ darling, held a comfortable four-stroke (16-under par) lead over Tommy Fleetwood and led American J.B. Holmes by six. Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose were at 9-under and Rickie Fowler and Lee Westwood at 8-under. Lowry, playing with Fleetwood, was given an 8:47 a.m. (Eastern time) tee time (NBC).

Lowry had fans singing and chanting his name as he fired a brilliant 63 on Saturday. “Can’t say enough about the tremendous support from the fans,” he tweeted Saturday evening. “It definitely brings a smile to my face. There’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”

The question was how Lowry, 32, would hold up in windy, rainy conditions and while playing to defend his position against those with nothing to lose while training him on the leader board. Among those, Koepka, the two-time PGA and U.S. Open champion, remained dangerous and posted a 67 in the third round, marking the 18th subpar score he has put up in his last 20 rounds at a major. In those rounds, he is 56-under par.

Rory McIlroy started play in his homeland with a horrific quadruple-bogey Thursday and missed the cut, a fate that Lowry escaped. He seemed determined to enjoy the ride, calling Saturday’s round, “the most incredible day I’ve ever had on a golf course” and said he told his caddie, Bo Martin, at No. 17 that “we might never have a day like this on the golf course again. So let’s enjoy this next half-hour. You know what I mean? And that’s what I did.”

