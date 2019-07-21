

United States' Katie Ledecky swims Sunday in her heat of the women's 400m at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

This story will be updated.

GWANGJU, South Korea — Katie Ledecky had never before lost a 400-meter freestyle race on a major international stage, but Australia’s Ariarne Titmus chased her down on the final lap at Sunday’s opening night of the FINA world championship to upset the five-time Olympic champion.

Ledecky finished in second place in one of her signature events, turning in a time of 3:59.76, just 0.21 seconds behind the 18-year-old Titmus.

“Obviously this stings a little,” Ledecky said. “It’s unfamiliar and different. But I need to rebound from this, and I need to get my fight back ... I just need to continue to do the things I know I’m prepared to do. I’m prepared to swim fast at this meet. Tonight wasn’t as fast as I wanted to be."

Ledecky is the world-record holder in the 400, and entering Sunday’s final had won every major race at the distance dating back to the 2013 world championships, where she won the first of three 400 world titles.

Titmus led from the start and held a slight lead heading into the 150-meter turn. Ledecky then caught Titmus and pulled ahead, leading the field into the last turn, about half a body length ahead of Titmus.

But Titmus did something most swimmers haven’t even dreamed of, reeling in Ledecky and passing her on the final lap. At the final turn, Ledecky led by 0.62 seconds, a sizable deficit for the young Australian — one that would’ve been insurmountable for most any swimmer at most any meet with Ledecky at the front of the pack. But Titmus showed she’s not like most swimmers and turned in a monstrous final lap.

Not long after the final turn, Titmus found another gear and as the crowd began to roar, she started out-sprinting Ledecky to the wall, turning on the jets for the final 25 meters. Titmus turned in a 29.51-second final 50-meter split, while Ledecky’s final 50 meters was the slowest of the eight-woman field — 1.62 seconds behind Titmus.

“I just got to the last turn and felt like I tightened up. My legs were just dead and obviously, Ariarne took advantage of that and had a heck of a swim,” Ledecky said. “She’s a great swimmer. I knew going in it was going to be a tough race.”

Ledecky’s American teammate Leah Smith took third, finishing in 4:01.29.

Ledecky was trying to become just the third woman to win an individual world title four times in the same event. Her time in Sunday’s final was 3.30 seconds off her world record mark, set at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In her opening race of the meet earlier Sunday, Ledecky posted the fastest 400 qualifying time, finishing in 4:01.83, and easily advanced to the finals.

“That’s right where I wanted to be,” the 22-year old Bethesda native said following that morning heat.

Entering the meet, younger swimmers like Titmus had been making noise in the pool, posting times that threatened to close the gap Ledecky had created with the rest of the swim world.

The 400 has long been a dominant distance for Ledecky. She won the race at the 2014 Pan Pacific championships by more than 6 seconds, but four years later she saw her closest finish to date, beating Titmus by 1.16 seconds at last summer’s Pan Pacs in Tokyo. The Australian last year became just the third female swimmer to break four minutes and was viewed as the biggest challenger in the 400.

Sunday’s medal could be the first of five that Ledecky hopes to bring home from these world championships. She competes next in the 1,500 meter, her most dominant distance, with the heats scheduled for Monday morning in Gwangju and the finals slated for Tuesday.