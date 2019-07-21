

Joe Ross will make his first start of the season on Sunday against the Braves. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

ATLANTA — Before the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves at 7:05 p.m. on Sunday, in the finale of a four-game series, they face roster decisions.

They must make room on the 25-man roster for Joe Ross, who will start against the Braves. Then they need to create space on the 25- and 40-man roster for veteran reliever Michael Blazek, who’s expected to join them in Atlanta ahead of the game. This most recent pitching staff shuffle — in a season full of them — is how the Nationals will try to patch their two biggest holes: Reliable relief and rotation depth. They’ve had mixed results to this point. Now they can take the series, and get to within 4½ games of Atlanta in the National League East, if these latest changes go well.

The corresponding moves are not yet clear. Washington typically keeps them quiet as long as possible.

Ross is being recalled from the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies because Austin Voth, originally scheduled to start Sunday, felt shoulder pain during a bullpen session earlier in the week. The Nationals can put Voth on the 10-day injured list, forcing him to miss at least two turns in the rotation, and add Ross in his place. They’d have Erick Fedde, also recently called up from the minors, to fill in Monday against the Colorado Rockies.

A second spot starter is needed because Max Scherzer remains on the IL with inflammation in the bursa under his right shoulder blade. The ace felt great in a short bullpen session Saturday and could return in the middle of the coming week. Scherzer hasn’t made a start since July 6, two days before the all-star break, and the rotation has been scrambling since.

This will be Ross’s first start of the season after he was tried out in the bullpen earlier this season. That didn’t go well for the career starter — ending with an 11.05 ERA in 21 appearances before he was sent down — and now Ross gets another chance in a more familiar role.

The Blazek situation is a bit more complicated — both how he gets onto the roster, and why he’s being added in the first place — because Washington needs to make two moves. They can add Austen Williams to the 60-day IL to clear room on the 40-man. This would keep the Nationals from having to designate any players for assignment. Williams has been out since late April with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, and a return does not seem imminent. And then for Blazek to be activated Sunday, in time for first pitch at SunTrust Park, Washington would likely option Kyle McGowin back to Fresno. That would allow McGowin, currently serving as a long reliever, to stretch back out as a starter in case the Nationals need him as one down the line.

As for how Blazek entered the equation, coming out of nowhere, it does fit the year-long bullpen strategy. The Nationals’ relievers, as a whole, have been historically bad this season. So General Manager Mike Rizzo has taken fliers on a number of veterans, tested them in the minors, then shuttled them to Washington for a chance to sink or swim.

Lefty Dan Jennings came and went quickly. Javy Guerra, designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays in May, has stuck as a utility arm. Fernando Rodney, signed in early June to a minor-league deal, 42 years young, is the Nationals’ setup man of the moment. Jonny Venters, a 34-year-old lefty specialist, was briefly in the bullpen before hitting the IL with a left shoulder strain. And now Blazek gets his shot, having shown swing-and-miss stuff in recent weeks, having stumbled upon an opportunity to help a group that needs it. Argue with his 5.54 ERA in 23 appearances with Fresno if you’d like. Also recognize that he could be gone soon if the results aren’t there.

But before that happens, one way or another, the Nationals have to activate him and Ross in the hours ahead. It will require a few decisions.

