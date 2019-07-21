

Austin Voth is on the 10-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis. (Julio Cortez/AP)

ATLANTA — The Washington Nationals’ latest pitching swap included Joe Ross and Austin Voth, starters looking to firmly establish themselves on the major league roster.

Ross was officially recalled from Class AAA Fresno on Sunday, and he will start against the Atlanta Braves at 7:05 p.m. at SunTrust Park. Voth was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Thursday, with right biceps tendinitis. The 27-year-old began feeling shoulder pain two weeks ago, worked through it while rounding out Washington’s rotation, but then couldn’t shake the injury once it spread down his throwing arm. It’s the first time in his professional career he has felt pain like this in the front of his shoulder, describing it as a “pinch.”

“I was very conflicted with the situation,” Voth said of trying to earn a rotation spot and listen to his body. He will begin throwing again Monday and see how he feels. “I want to go out there and pitch, but I don’t want to go out there not at 100 percent and put the game on the line just because I want to fight through something when I shouldn’t."

That set up Ross for his first start of the season, hoping to help the Nationals take three of four from the NL East-leading Braves. The Nationals had been expected to recall reliever Michael Blazek from Fresno, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, but decided instead to keep Kyle McGowin on the 25-man roster for Sunday’s game. Manager Dave Martinez explained that, with the length of Ross’s start uncertain, the Nationals wanted McGowin available to make a multi-inning relief appearance if needed. McGowin could still be sent down soon to make room for Blazek if Washington decides to stick with its original plan. The Nationals would also need to clear space on the 40-man roster for Blazek; placing right-hander Austen Williams on the 60-day IL would be a logical move.

[Saturday's game: This time, Sean Doolittle gets the call — and delivers for Nats]

The Nationals’ rotation has been cycling since Max Scherzer went to the IL on July 13. That’s why Erick Fedde, set to start Monday against the visiting Colorado Rockies, is up from Class AA Harrisburg. It’s also why the team was choosing between Voth and Ross for the series finale in Atlanta. But Washington got more encouraging news with Scherzer on Sunday: The 34-year-old ace again threw from 90 feet, then 60, and then told Martinez he felt good. It was a similar report from Saturday, when Scherzer tossed 15 pitches off the mound, and now the right-hander is on track to throw an extended bullpen session Monday at Nationals Park.

Scherzer is recovering from inflammation in the bursa under his right shoulder blade. He was originally diagnosed with a mid-back strain, which changed this past Monday when he got another opinion from a team doctor. Scherzer then received a cortisone shot and was told it would take five to six days to kick in. Sunday was the sixth full day since the shot and, as expected, he is trending in the right direction.

If his Monday bullpen session goes well, Scherzer could return as soon as Thursday. If Washington bumped him back another day, he could face the Los Angeles Dodgers (on Friday) and then the Braves (on July 31). That would line up the Nationals’ best pitcher against their toughest competition. Yet they really just want Scherzer to return at 100 percent, and General Manager Mike Rizzo is “reasonably confident” that will happen this week.

“Let’s talk about Max Scherzer,” Martinez said in his office before Sunday’s game, a rare moment when a manager suggests talking about an injury. “He felt good today, and he’ll throw a bullpen tomorrow.”

[From Friday: Nats make it interesting in the ninth before getting walked off by Braves]

LINEUPS

Nationals (52-45)

Trea Turner SS

Adam Eaton RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Brian Dozier 2B

Kurt Suzuki C

Victor Robles CF

Joe Ross P

Atlanta Braves (59-41)

Ronald Acuña Jr. LF

Dansby Swanson SS

Freddie Freeman 1B

Josh Donaldson 3B

Nick Markakis RF

Ozzie Albies 2B

Brian McCann C

Ender Inciarte CF

Kevin Gausman P