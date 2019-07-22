

Bullis head coach Pat Cilento had his second-degree assault charge dismissed by the state's attorney's office Friday. (Will Newton for The Washington Post)

Bullis reinstated head football coach Patrick Cilento on Monday after an assault charge against him was dismissed by the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office late last week.

The well-known coach was placed on administrative leave in early June while he faced a second-degree assault charge following an alleged argument with his wife. An arrest warrant was issued for Cilento, 41, who voluntarily met with police, posted bond and was released the same day.

Charges were dropped Friday by the state’s attorney’s office after it “could not entertain full evidence or corroboration of the case,” according to Ramon Korionoff, a spokesman for the office.

In a statement Monday, the school said Cilento will return as a staff member and coach “effective immediately.”

“We believe in his abilities and the leadership he brings to our student-athletes,” a Bullis spokesperson said in a written statement. “We look forward to his return and his continued contributions to the Bullis community.”

When reached by phone Monday, Cilento said he was not allowed to comment on his reinstatement.

Cilento has been the head football coach at Bullis since 2010, and his players have included some of the top athletes in the Washington area, including quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the Washington Redskins’ first-round pick in April’s NFL draft.

In her complaint, Cilento’s wife said the incident resulted from a conversation that turned into an argument in the couple’s home. In her complaint, she said that as she attempted to console their 3-year-old child, she felt a “sharp shoulder/elbow shove” and was pushed down concrete stairs. The complaint states she suffered a scrape on her right elbow, soreness on her right hip/rib cage and a bruise on the outside of her left knee as a result of the incident.