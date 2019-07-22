

Ryan Zimmerman is back on the 10-day injured list. (Matt Slocum/AP)

The Washington Nationals have had many busy afternoons this season — often shuffling around players with hours to spare — but nothing, to this point, can top the lead-up to this week’s four-game series with the Colorado Rockies.

The Nationals made five roster moves Monday to make room for a new reliever and address Ryan Zimmerman’s latest injury. They selected the contract of 30-year-old reliever Michael Blazek, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2017. To accommodate Blazek on the 40-man roster, Washington placed Justin Miller on the 60-day injured list with a right rotator cuff strain. To then squeeze Blazek onto the 25-man roster, they optioned pitcher Kyle McGowin back to the Class AA Harrisburg Senators. That keeps the Nationals’ bullpen at eight arms, and with a new face, as Manager Dave Martinez continues to search for reliable middle and late relief.

As for Zimmerman, the 34-year-old first baseman is again dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He missed two months with that earlier this season. He returned in late June, hit well in scattered starts, then felt pain flare up again in his heel Sunday night. He underwent an MRI on Monday and, according to Martinez, it revealed a slight rupture. Zimmerman was replaced on the 25-man roster by outfielder Andrew Stevenson, who’s been hot for the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies.

“From past experience, I’ve had it, it now is just pain tolerance,” Martinez said of Zimmerman’s injury. “It can go away really fast, it can come back, or it can take a while. IL stint for him, which is 10 days. Hopefully he gets through it and he comes back as soon as possible.”

Washington chose to recall Stevenson, instead of an infielder, so he can provide a left-handed bat off the bench. Martinez figures Matt Adams, a lefty first baseman, will get a bulk of the upcoming starts since the Nationals are mostly facing right-handed pitchers. Stevenson has been up and down in recent seasons, and is slashing .340/.389/.512 this year in the hitter-friendly Pacific League. He also has six home runs, matching his minor league total from last year, and 10 stolen bases for the Grizzlies.

With the pitching staff, and the move for Blazek, the Nationals kept Joe Ross because Max Scherzer’s status remains uncertain. Scherzer threw a full bullpen session Monday, said afterward that he felt 100 percent, and could return as soon as Thursday if his progress continues. But he still has to see how he feels in the morning. Scherzer is recovering from inflammation in the bursa under his right shoulder blade. If he comes back this week, Ross will likely return to the minors. If he doesn’t, and a setback occurs in the next few days, Ross can again fill his spot in the rotation. Ross is basically acting as an insurance policy.

Scherzer had lobbied to start Sunday against the Braves. He always will if his body and arm feel up to it. But he also acknowledged Monday that there’s a lot of season left, and he understands that the team is being cautious with that in mind.

“If I ever think I can pitch, I’m always going to want to pitch. But that’s why the ball’s not in my court,” Scherzer said. “The ball is in the trainer’s court. The ball is in [General Manager Mike] Rizzo’s court, Dr. West’s court, they have to make that call. And I completely get why.”

Lineups

Rockies (47-52)

Charlie Blackmon RF

Trevor Story SS

David Dahl CF

Nolan Arenado 3B

Daniel Murphy 1B

Ryan McMahon 2B

Raimel Tapia LF

Chris Iannetta C

Peter Lambert P

Nationals (52-46)

Trea Turner SS

Adam Eaton RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Matt Adams 1B

Brian Dozier 2B

Victor Robles CF

Yan Gomes

Erick Fedde P

