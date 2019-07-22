

Alex Ovechkin drinks a beer during his visit to Russia with the Stanley Cup last summer. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Devils Backbone Brewing Company already has a name picked out for its upcoming Washington Capitals-inspired beer, but the Virginia-based brewery is soliciting original artwork from fans to be featured on its 16-ounce can.

In partnership with the Capitals, Devils Backbone will brew a Capit-Ale IPA, which will be available at Capital One Arena and select retail locations in the area beginning in September. The original can design will feature the work of local artists BroCoLoco, who created one of the murals the Capitals commissioned in the area ahead of this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

Through Oct. 18, fans are invited to submit original designs for a second can, to be released in January. Entries will be “judged on the criteria of creativity, originality and the representation of Devils Backbone Brewing Company and the Washington Capitals.” The winning artist will receive tickets to a future Capitals game and a framed version of their artwork signed by the team.

Official rules for the contest and a template to use as a guide are available here. Restrictions include a prohibition on using the D.C. flag or Capitals players’ likenesses, including jersey numbers. Entrants must be at least 21 years old and have a home address with a Zip code located within a 75-mile radius of Capital One Arena.

“Few things are finer than enjoying a Caps victory with friends, which is why we’re so excited to partner with the Washington Capitals on Capit-Ale,” Devils Backbone COO Hayes Humphreys said in a statement.

The Capitals’ first Stanley Cup title inspired several Capitals-themed beers over the last year. Baltimore’s DuClaw Brewing Company created a one-time batch of “Cup Stand” pilsner in December featuring a silhouette of Alex Ovechkin with his feet in the air, preparing to drink beer from the Stanley Cup’s bowl. The Cup stand was a familiar sight last summer.

Solace Brewing in Sterling brewed a red IPA called “ALL CAPS” during the 2018 playoffs.

Discounted pours of our ALL CAPS Red IPA all day today to honor the CAPS! We’ll also be staying open late for the game. All TVs plus sound! LETS GO CAPS! #ALLCAPS #findyoursolace pic.twitter.com/yzAaOYcxkI — Solace Brewing Co. (@SolaceBrewing) June 4, 2018

Rocket Frog, another Sterling-based brewery, created a “Caps In 5” red ale as a tribute to the Stanley Cup champions.

Devils Backbone, which is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, has partnered with other teams on beers in recent years. In 2017, the brewery introduced Earned Run Ale, which was originally exclusive to Nationals Park but is now available at select retailers. Last year, the DB partnered with the Redskins to create a Burgundy Ale and a Gold Ale available at FedEx Field.



A fan carries a Stanley Cup made of empty beer cans at the Capitals' championship parade. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

