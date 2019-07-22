

In his Real Madrid debut Saturday, Eden Hazard takes possession against Jerome Boateng and Bayern Munich during the International Champions Cup in Houston. (Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

When Real Madrid craves a player wearing the colors of another club, almost no amount of money will get in its way.

Consider some of the market-shaking purchases of the past 20 years: Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaká, David Beckham and Gareth Bale.

And then consider the Spanish giant’s most expensive transfer during its glorious history was none of the above.

Last month, in a thunderous move aimed at rebounding from failures last season on the domestic and international fronts, Real bought Belgian forward Eden Hazard from Premier League side Chelsea. The initial price was $113 million, the same fee Los Blancos received when they sold Ronaldo to Italy’s Juventus last summer.

Real also spent that amount on Bale six years ago, but after future payments are counted, the Hazard fee will top the club’s list and become at least the eighth-highest figure in soccer history.

As major clubs have grown bigger and wealthier, the transfer fees have followed. In 2000, Real bought Luís Figo from Barcelona for $70 million. That transaction now barely cracks the top 40.

The high-priced purchase of Hazard, which does not include an estimated salary of $26 million, will elevate expectations of the player and especially the recalibrated club.

Elimination in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League (after three consecutive trophies), then finishing third in La Liga, a ghastly 19 points behind rival FC Barcelona? Well, that did not sit well at Estadio Bernabéu.

“You need to win something for you, but you also need to win something for the fans,” Hazard said last week in a phone interview from training camp in Montreal. “When you play for this club, you need to win something.”

And so, as Real prepares for the new campaign next month, loyal Madridistas at home and by the tens of millions around the planet will turn their hopeful eyes to a 28-year-old Belgian with dribbling skills and attacking qualities matched perhaps only by his new La Liga rival, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

Hazard’s unveiling comes in the International Champions Cup, a high-end preseason tour that arrives at Landover’s FedEx Field on Tuesday with Real facing Arsenal of the English Premier League. He is expected to play the second half.

In his debut Saturday in Houston, he played the first half of a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich. Performing in Space City, Hazard wore No. 50 in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Hazard is working for a boyhood idol, Zidane, the French legend who in March began his second tour as Real’s coach. Nine years ago, while Hazard was paying his dues at French club Lille, Zidane had projected greatness. This past spring, with Zidane at the Real helm and Hazard at the peak of his powers in his seventh season with Chelsea, the move began to take shape.

“He has won everything already, so to be with him and his staff, they can push me to another level,” Hazard said. “I will enjoy my time with him now.”

After the sides agreed to the massive deal, a stadium party of 50,000 welcomed Hazard to Madrid.

“Both are top clubs,” Hazard said of his previous and current employers. “But in Madrid, the expectation with the fans is something harder. You have to be ready for everything.”

Hazard was ready for a fresh challenge after scoring 85 Premier League goals (110 in all competitions) and winning two league championships and an FA Cup trophy. In his final appearance, Chelsea won the UEFA Europa League. He was Chelsea’s player of the year four times and last season led the Premier League in assists (15).

There was a yearning, though, to play for Real, which has won a record 13 Champions League titles.

“It was a move I wanted to do,” he said. “When you spend seven years with one club, you know everything about the club, the people working in the club. So for me it was hard to leave because I have a lot of fans in London, especially at Chelsea. But when it’s your dream, it’s very easy.”

The sides separated on good terms, and in a nod to his former club, the new Nike footwear designed for him features Real gold and Chelsea blue.

Moving to La Liga from the Premier League should not affect his qualities.

“Of course, it will be different, but the way I am, I will play the same,” he said of his creative style featuring speed, elusiveness and tight ball control. “That is why I am on the pitch. That is why I am at Madrid now. So for me, I am not going to change anything.”

Hazard is joining a squad that includes captain Sergio Ramos, who is entering his 15th Real season; Bale, who might end up departing before the season commences; Serbian summer signing Luka Jović ($67.6 million from Eintracht Frankfurt); and Luka Modrić, hero of Croatia’s run to the 2018 World Cup final.

Modrić won the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2018 tournament in Russia; Hazard, who inspired Belgium’s third-place finish, took silver.

Together, they will take aim at dethroning Barcelona, the two-time defending champion. The sides will collide in the sport’s epic rivalry, El Clásico, on Oct. 27 in Barcelona and March 1 in Madrid.

“This is the game you want to play in,” said Hazard, who while at Chelsea engaged in London derbies against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. “It’s maybe the best game in the world to play. For me to play this game, it’s great. But before the Clásico, I have a lot of games to play.”

