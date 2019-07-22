

A shaken Francisco Lindor called for the extension of safety netting at ballparks after the Indians shortstop’s line drive struck a 3-year-old boy Sunday, sending him to a Cleveland hospital.

“It stinks, man,” Lindor said. “You don’t want to get nobody hurt. I have heard the kid is doing well. He’s in the hospital. He’s getting checked and all I know is he’s in stable condition and he’s doing good. In a way, that makes me happy, but it stinks. You don’t want that to happen to anybody, especially a little kid.”

Lindor drove a 92-mph fastball down the right-field line in the sixth inning of the Indians’ game against the Kansas City Royals and it landed 12-15 rows into stands that are several sections beyond the existing netting. The accident was the latest frightening moment in which fans have been struck this season.

“I encourage every MLB team to put the nets all the way down [to the foul poles],” Lindor said (via Cleveland.com). “I know it’s all about the fans’ experience of interacting with players and I completely get that. You want to have that interaction with the players, getting autographs and stuff, but at the end of the day, we want to make sure everybody comes out of this game healthy, and we got to do something about it.”

The Indians offered no information on the child or his condition, but a man holding a child was seen running up the stairs after Lindor sent the ball into the stands. The Indians said in May that they plan to wait until after the season to decide whether to extend the netting. The Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox are taking action now, with netting nearly from foul pole to foul pole making its first appearance Monday.

“Everybody feels bad,” Lindor said, “and if we can put the nets a little bit further down, it would be a lot better.”

FIRST LOOK: Nationals park looks a little different & tonight will be 1st game with extended safety netting. Nats are one of a handful of MLB teams that decided to change after a small child was critically injured after being hit by a foul ball in Houston 2 months ago. @ABC7GMW pic.twitter.com/H6bAqjCYSR — John Gonzalez (@ABC7John) July 22, 2019

Lindor, who also hit a home run in the Indians’ 5-4 win, continued his at-bat after briefly stepping out of the batter’s box. “You take that moment to say a little prayer, ‘God, help him,’ ” Lindor said. “Then you try to go back to your business. Focus on the pitcher. Focus on your at-bat. Focus on your job.”

Before the 2018 season, Major League Baseball told teams to extend netting to the far end of each dugout, but baseball has struggled with the safety measure.

“We recognized early in this process that it was very difficult to set an individual rule, one rule that applied to 30 different ballparks given their structural differences,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said before the All-Star Game earlier this month. “Instead we have opted to work with the individual clubs over a period of time to extend netting.”

“We’ve made extensive progress on that and I believe that that progress will continue, and I think one of the reasons that we have had progress is that we have not put clubs in an impossible position by adopting a one size fits all rule.”

The Nationals announced the decision to purchase roughly 315 feet of additional netting in June, the month after a 4-year-old girl suffered a skull fracture when she was struck by a foul ball during a Chicago Cubs-Houston Astros game. In June, a fan at a Dodgers game was struck by a ball and the team said it was “likely” to extend netting before the end of the season.

“With the amount of incidents you’ve seen happen over the past few years, it seems like, to me, it’s a no-brainer,” Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman said. “The most expensive seats are already behind nets and no one complains about that.”

The days of expecting fans to pay rapt attention to what’s happening on the field are over, according to the Nationals’ Sean Doolittle.

“There are so many other things going on around the stadium, advertisements, stuff on the video board, the mascots running up and down the seats There are vendors. There are a lot of other things that are competing for your attention,” Doolittle said. “It’s unrealistic to say, ‘Oh, you should just pay attention to the game.’ Come on, man. We’ve created this experience for fans, and I think we have an obligation to make sure that they stay safe.”

