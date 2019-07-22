

Matthew Boling, showing practicing his starts in May at Houston's at Strake Jesuit College Prep, had a record-setting relay performance over the weekend. (Annie Mulligan / For The Washington Post)

Matthew Boling, the Houston runner whose eye-popping high school performances made him a viral sensation this spring, set another record on Saturday night.

The high school senior, who is headed for the University of Georgia, anchored the U.S. 4x100-meter relay team that set an unofficial world record of 38.62 seconds in the Pan American U20 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica.

“It’s a really elite meet so everyone behind me is running 10.3, 10.4, too, so I just gotta get the baton and bring us home,” he told MileSplit . “Our other three legs gave me a good enough lead where I just knew I could relax and run the straight away and we’d be good.”

Arian Smith, Justin Ofotan, Marcellus Moore, and Boling broke the previous record of 38.66 seconds set by the U.S. team of Trell Kimmons, Demi Omole, Ivory Williams, and Lashawn Merritt at the 2004 IAAF World Junior Championships.

Team USA sets new U20 World Record in 4x100! Amazing effort! pic.twitter.com/3hOGovSQqu — mboling57 (@mboling57) July 21, 2019

Boling, a product of Houston’s Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, won two other events in San Jose. He ran a wind-legal personal best 10.11 seconds Friday in the 100 and won gold in the event with a time of 10.23 (+0.5) that night. He also won the 200 with a time of 20.31.

Pan American U20 Men's 100m (+0.5)

1. Matthew Boling 🇺🇸10"11

2. Oblique Seville 🇯🇲10"21

3. Michael Stephens 🇯🇲10"34



Pan American U20 Women's 100m (-1.4)

1. Brianna Williams 🇯🇲11"38

2. Thelma Davies 🇺🇸11"39

3. Brandee Presley 🇺🇸 11"41 pic.twitter.com/BS1H6ijxqK — Bodyfit Performance (@bodyfitperform) July 20, 2019

“I wasn’t in the [100] final last year so that was a big motivation,” Boling told MileSplit . “I really didn’t get nervous before the race. I just told myself ‘You wanted this opportunity so bad last year and now you have it, so make the best you can of it.”

[Sprinter Matthew Boling became a viral sensation. Since then, his life has changed in seconds.]

His life changed in late April, when, at a Texas regional meet, he ran the 100 in a wind-aided 9.98 seconds, the fastest time at a high school event under any conditions. He appeared on the BBC, CNN and “NBC Nightly News” and exchanged social media messages with athletes he idolized. After NFL wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. said he said he would race anyone for $10,000, Boling tweeted, “Bet.” ABC’s “Good Morning America” contacted him to set up the race, but he declined.

“It was starting to feel like people were trying to turn him into a sideshow,” his father, Mark, said in an interview for a story in The Washington Post.

He is aiming for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and it figures that he’ll be one of the prominent stories in the run-up to the Games, particularly because of the “White Lightning” nickname he hopes will go away.

Boling said in an interview for The Post’s story that his competitors never mention his race; only social media commenters and reporters bring it up.

“I don’t really pay attention to it, because I’m busy running,” he said. “It’s whatever.”

