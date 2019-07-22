

With the MLB trade deadline days away, Detroit Tigers closer Shane Greene is getting a lot of attention. The 30-year-old has recorded a save in 22 of 25 save opportunities, producing a 1.25 ERA over 36 innings pitched this season. Among qualified relievers, only Kirby Yates of the San Diego Padres (1.05 ERA) and Liam Hendricks of the Oakland Athletics (1.18 ERA) have a lower ERA than Greene in 2019.

Teams mentioned as suitors for Greene include the Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs, each no doubt enticed by Greene’s performance and his contract, which calls for a $4 million salary in 2019 (prorated to $1.5 million after Monday) with one more season of arbitration left before becoming a free agent after the 2020 campaign.

Greene’s effectiveness this year could be considered a fluke. His batting average on balls in play is a career-low .174 — Greene’s career BABIP from 2014 to 2018 was .315 and the league average for relievers is .298 — and if he were to have experienced league average results on balls in play and league average timing this season we would expect his ERA to balloon to 3.80. Still, there is real improvement in his game, too, enough to mitigate any red flags brought forth by the advanced metrics.

Let’s start with his pitching repertoire. Greene relies on a sinker, cutter and slider to keep hitters off balance. The latter has been his best pitch for years, holding opponents to a .166 average with 117 strike outs in 271 at-bats ending on the pitch. His cutter is vastly improved in 2019, holding opponents to a .128 average against with a 30 percent whiff rate. It is also saving 3.5 runs per 100 pitches, the best mark among any pitcher, starter or reliever, throwing at least 150 cutters this season.

The sinker, however, is the key to his success. Greene throws it lower in the zone, causing batters to hit the top of the ball more often in 2019. That, in turn, is making batters less successful against the pitch (.140 average against compared to .317 from 2014 to 2018) in large part to an increased rate of ground balls. For example, ground balls accounted for 48 percent of balls put in play off his sinker in 2018. This year that has improved to 76 percent. A higher groundball rate, at the expense of line drives (nine percent in 2019 compared to 21 percent a year ago), helps explain Greene’s unexpected improvement in BABIP. The average BABIP on ground balls this year is .239, significantly better than that of line drives (.615).

It’s also possible Greene is used as a setup man rather than a closer, which could also boost his value to the acquiring team because his peripheral stats are much better in medium-leverage situations than they are in high-leverage situations this year. For example, his strikeout rate in high-leverage situations is 27 percent compared to 33 percent in medium-leverage situations. His walk rate is better, too (4 percent vs. 8 percent).

Because there is such a disconnect between Greene’s career numbers and the 2019 season, rest-of-season projections are not optimistic. Dan Szymborski’s ZiPS projections estimate Greene will post a 4.15 ERA the rest of the season, no doubt inflated by an estimated BABIP of .317. But as we have already shown it is likely Greene’s success is fueled by talent more than luck alone.

