

Ryan Zimmerman missed two months earlier this season with plantar fascitis. (Patrick Semansky/AP Photo)

ATLANTA — Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman exited Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning, after grimacing halfway up the first base line at SunTrust Park. The ESPN broadcast caught Zimmerman telling Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman that he felt pain in his heel. Zimmerman was checked on by Nationals Manager Dave Martinez and head athletic trainer Paul Lessard, then immediately replaced by Matt Adams.

Martinez told ESPN that Zimmerman “did something to his heel again," and the Nationals said he left with pain related to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Zimmerman missed two months earlier this season with plantar fasciitis in the same foot.

The 34-year-old’s lengthy injury history makes this latest development all the more concerning. Zimmerman has had trouble staying healthy in the back half of his career, which is why Martinez has been careful with his playing time.

If Zimmerman is sidelined and makes another trip to the injured list, the Nationals have considerable depth at first base. Earlier this season, Adams and Howie Kendrick formed a very solid lefty-righty platoon in Zimmerman’s absence. Since Zimmerman returned in late June, Martinez has faced a daily puzzle of how to fit him, Adams, Kendrick and second baseman Brian Dozier into two lineup spots. But Adams and Kendrick aside, losing Zimmerman would thin what has become a deep bench in recent weeks.

The Nationals are currently carrying four reserves — Adams, Kendrick, Gerardo Parra and a second catcher — and potential options to replace Zimmerman are scarce. Utility infielder Adrián Sanchez is with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators. So is outfielder Michael A. Taylor and catcher Spencer Kieboom. Then they have infielder Jake Noll, shortstop Carter Kieboom and utility man Wilmer Difo out with the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies. Washington will hope for good news on Zimmerman, and that they don’t need to choose from this lot quite yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Read more on the Washington Nationals:

Nationals recall Joe Ross, place Austin Voth on injured list with biceps tendinitis

This time, Sean Doolittle gets the call — and delivers for Nats

Max Scherzer ‘felt great’ after throwing 15 pitches off mound, Dave Martinez says