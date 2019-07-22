

Tiger Woods didn't have much to smile about at the British Open, but maybe that will change at a new skins-type event in October. (Jon Super)

Tiger Woods’s competitive schedule for the rest of the year is pretty much set in stone. After his missed cut at the British Open, the 15-time major champion is expected take two weeks off before returning for the three-tournament FedEx Cup playoffs, which begin Aug. 8 with the Northern Trust in New Jersey. After that, Woods likely will take an extended break until October, when he’ll play in the Zozo Championship, a new tournament in Japan that’s part of pro golf’s inaugural three-tournament Asia swing.

[Irishman Shane Lowry roars to victory at British Open]

But while in the Tokyo area for that event, Woods will revive a format that once was a Thanksgiving weekend staple on network television: According to ESPN’s Bob Harig, Woods will join Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama for a skins-game format event on Oct. 21 (a Monday).

In case you’re unfamiliar with the skins format, the golfers compete for money on each hole. If no golfer wins the hole outright, the money carries over to the next hole and continues to do so until someone wins a hole and takes the pot. There are a number of variations, including a “validation” requirement used in the 2001 version of the event: If a golfer won a hole, he also had to either tie or win the next hole to collect his money. Greg Norman was the only one who pulled it off, taking down $800,000 after winning the 17th hole and then tying the 18th.

[Brooks Koepka had a long Sunday at the British Open. Playing with J.B. Holmes didn't help.]

Woods took part in that Skins Game and six others, which usually were broadcast over Thanksgiving weekend by NBC or ABC. More recently, last Thanksgiving he took place in a pay-per-view match-play event against Phil Mickelson, who took home $9 million with his win on the 22nd hole. The two golf heavyweights reportedly have signed on for two more similar competitions, as well.

Harig says the money involved with the new skins game — to be played at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club outside of Tokyo — will be “lucrative,” though the exact structure and prize money has yet to be determined, and it’s unclear whether it will be televised in the United States. The PGA Tour is sanctioning the event. Woods committed to play in the Zozo Championship that will follow the skins game months ago, and it will likely be his only tournament of the fall until the Hero World Challenge — a benefit for the Tiger Woods Foundation played in the Bahamas — in early December.

Read more:

After smashing vial, China’s Sun Yang brings scrutiny, controversy to swimming championships

Nationals recall Joe Ross, place Austin Voth on injured list with biceps tendinitis

After Dan Le Batard ripped Trump, ESPN again faces a political mess