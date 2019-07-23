

After winning a preseason tournament at Audi Field on Sunday, Olympique Marseille's Nemaynja Radonjic (7) and Dimitri Payet will return to Buzzard Point for their final match on the D.C. visit. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

What: International friendly.

Where: Audi Field.

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Outlook: With this friendly lodged between MLS weekend matches, United Coach Ben Olsen will turn to reserves and second-division players from Loudoun United for D.C.'s second summer event against a touring European club.

In May, a secondary squad lost to Spain’s Real Betis, 5-2. United’s final international friendly is Sept. 4 against Mexican side Puebla.

[Former USMNT midfielder Jose Torres invited to United camp]

Most, if not all, starters from the 2-0 defeat at Atlanta on Sunday will not play. In addition, captain Wayne Rooney, who skipped the Atlanta visit to recover from minor injuries, is preparing for Saturday’s visit to Chicago.

Among the probable starters Wednesday are goalkeeper Chris Seitz, defenders Marquinhos Pedroso and Jalen Robinson, midfielders Chris McCann, Chris Durkin, Zoltan Stieber and Griffin Yow and forward Quincy Amarikwa. Defender Chris Odoi-Atsem could return from injury, as well.

Loudoun candidates include defender Akeem Ward and midfielder Antonio Bustamante, D.C. roster players on loan to the USL Championship squad.

Marseille — which is preparing for the Aug. 10 season opener against Reims — will play its third match in Washington after winning the EA Ligue 1 Games, a French preseason tournament at Buzzard Point. OM defeated Bordeaux in the semifinals, 2-1, and Saint-Etienne, 2-1, in Sunday’s final. Dimitri Payet scored twice in the first match and Nemanja Radonjic posted the 77th-minute winner Sunday.

Read more:

Eden Hazard already gets Real Madrid: ‘When you play for this club, you need to win something’

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be charged with sexual assault over 10-year-old incident

Without Wayne Rooney, D.C. United falters late in a 2-0 loss at Atlanta United