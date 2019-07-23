

Max Scherzer could return Thursday unless there is a setback in his recovery. (John Bazemore/AP)

When the Washington Nationals considered when Max Scherzer could return from the injured list — between this Thursday and Friday — they looked way into the future.

Manager Dave Martinez detailed this approach before a 7:05 p.m. matchup with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. If Scherzer came off the injured list Friday, barring any setbacks, he could face both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves in the next week. But if he comes off Thursday, and in his regular spot in the rotation, Scherzer would be lined up to pitch in critical division games down stretch.

And there was another perk. A Thursday return would also put Scherzer on schedule to pitch in the National League wild card game.

“Let’s assume that he is,” Martinez said, with a laugh, when directly asked if that means Scherzer would start for Washington in that situation. “I’m hoping that we’re not the wild card team. But, yeah, we sat down and mapped everything out from that day.”

Martinez hopes the Nationals can avoid that game by winning the division, and they enter Tuesday still 6 1/2 games behind the Braves. But the most important development, for now, is that Scherzer is nearing a return from inflammation in the bursa under his right shoulder blade. He was originally diagnosed with a mid-back strain and went to the 10-day IL on July 13. That changed by the start of last week, when he got a second opinion from a team doctor, and the ace is now looking to match up with the Rockies in the finale of a four-game series.

Scherzer had even lobbied to pitch this past Sunday, a day before he threw an extended bullpen at Nationals Park. Martinez had to hold him off, if only for a few more days, and was encouraged when Scherzer felt good following the bullpen session. Scherzer threw in the outfield Tuesday and played catch with Howie Kendrick’s son. He is preparing as if Thursday is his turn to take the mound.

“Listen, we know Max,” Martinez said. “He wants to pitch today, he wants to pitch tomorrow, he wants to pitch Friday, Saturday, Sunday. So, you know, Thursday is his day.”

After Scherzer, health-permitting, the rest of the week presents a bit of a conundrum for Washington. Because Monday’s game was postponed due to weather, setting up a split doubleheader Wednesday, the Nationals will need one spot starter to fill out the rotation this Saturday. Stephen Strasburg will pitch Tuesday, Wednesday will be a combination of Erick Fedde (1:05 p.m.) and Patrick Corbin (7:05), Thursday will be Scherzer if he can go, and then Friday would be Aníbal Sánchez on an extra day of rest.

Next comes Strasburg’s spot, but he will need until Sunday to get his regular four days between starts. So that’s where Washington needs an extra arm, and it currently looks like Joe Ross will could provide that. Martinez mentioned Ross as a candidate for Saturday. The 26-year-old faces the Braves on Sunday, gave up three runs in five-plus innings, and impressed Martinez by settling in after a rocky first. Austin Voth, who was the team’s fifth started before biceps tendinitis flared up, cannot come off the injured list until Sunday at the earliest.

It had seemed like Ross would be the logical player to send down once Scherzer is ready to be activated. Now, with a doubleheader looming, the Nationals may need to keep him around through he weekend.

LINEUPS

Rockies (47-52)

Charlie Blackmon, RF

Trevor Story SS

David Dahl CF

Nolan Arenado 3B

Daniel Murphy 1B

Ian Desmond LF

Ryan McMahon 2B

Chris Iannetta C

Peter Lambert P

Nationals (52-46)

Trea Turner SS

Adam Eaton RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Matt Adams 1B

Brian Dozier 2B

Victor Robles CF

Yan Gomes C

Stephen Strasburg P