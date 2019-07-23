

Cristiano Ronaldo will not face criminal charges in Nevada. (Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images)

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office in Nevada announced Monday that it will not bring charges against international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo over an alleged sexual assault that took place in 2009.

“The allegations of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” the district attorney’s office said in a news release. “Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming.”

In June 2009, a woman named Kathryn Mayorga told police that she had been sexually assaulted in a Las Vegas hotel suite and underwent an examination at a hospital. But when interviewed by detectives with the Las Vegas Police Department, Mayorga declined to identify the person who allegedly assaulted her or disclose where the incident took place and the case was closed, the district attorney’s office said in the statement. (The Washington Post does not generally name alleged victims of sexual assault, but previously had received permission from Mayorga’s attorney allowing her identity to be revealed.)

But Las Vegas police reopened its investigation last year after Mayorga filed a lawsuit in a Nevada state court against Ronaldo, alleging that he sexually assaulted her and that his legal team coerced her into signing a 2010 nondisclosure agreement in an out-of-court settlement in exchange for $375,000. Leslie Mark Stovall, Mayorga’s attorney, said in September that the settlement is voidable for numerous reasons — because his client has a learning disability that prevented her from being able to recognize the consequences of the agreement, because she was emotionally traumatized when she signed it and because her legal representation at the time was both incompetent and inexperienced — and that the settlement documents “are evidence of a criminal conspiracy to conceal and obstruct the prosecution of that sexual assault.” Mayorga also contends in her lawsuit that both a nurse at the hospital and a Las Vegas police detective discouraged her from filing charges against Ronaldo because of his fame.

In January, Las Vegas police issued a search warrant to obtain a DNA sample from Ronaldo, even though it had little hope of compelling the Portuguese soccer star to comply with the demand because of international law.

Mayorga has since refiled her lawsuit in federal court to give her legal team more time to serve Ronaldo with papers in Italy, where he plays for Juventus. The lawsuit still is active, according to a search of court records. Last month, Ronaldo’s attorneys told that court that they will soon file a motion to either dismiss the lawsuit or have it settled via an arbitrator. Sports Illustrated legal expert Michael McCann speculated that Ronaldo’s attorneys will both deny that Ronaldo committed sexual assault and contend that Mayorga’s complaint should be focused on the attorneys who gave her bad legal advice when she reached the earlier settlement with Ronaldo’s legal team.

Ronaldo already has denied Mayorga’s allegation and called it “fake news.” His U.S.-based attorney said the encounter in the hotel room was consensual.

