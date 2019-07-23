

The San Francisco Giants were on track for a 98-loss season, making the decision to sell at the upcoming trade deadline an easy one. Then they started winning. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

The San Francisco Giants are a textbook rebuilding team. The franchise was the worst team in the National League West in 2017 and the second-worst in 2018, losing a combined 187 games over those two seasons. After weighting their roster by games played, they have the oldest hitters in the majors (30.1 years old) and sixth-oldest pitching staff (29.5 years old) this season. Their farm system, used as currency to bolster the championship squads of 2010, 2012 and 2014, features just two names among the majors’ top 100 prospects (catcher Joey Bart at No. 18 and outfielder Heliot Ramos at No. 55). And 71 percent of their payroll ($128.9 million) is committed to seven players over the age of 31.

The club was even on track for a 98-loss season, making the decision to sell at the upcoming trade deadline a no-brainer. Starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner plus relievers Will Smith, Tony Watson and Sam Dyson were all reportedly headed elsewhere. As were outfielder Kevin Pillar and third baseman Pablo Sandoval. But then the team started winning.

[The rise of MLB trade deadline target Shane Greene as a reliever isn’t a fluke]

In July, the Giants are 14-3, including 9-1 over their last 10 games. Despite a minus-41 run differential they are one game over .500 (51-50), leading the team’s president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi, to perhaps make a run at a playoff spot.

“You do have to look at the totality of the season, that’s what the standings are based on, but I think one of the reasons we put a lot of credence in our recent play is because the composition of the team is very different,” Zaidi told the Mercury News on Sunday.

Zaidi has a point. Gerardo Parra, Mac Williamson and Yangervis Solarte were designated for assignment by the Giants in May, making way for Mike Yastrzemski, Alex Dickerson and Donovan Solano, a trio projected to be collectively worth 3.4 more wins above replacement in 2019 than the players they replaced. And since June, San Francisco’s bullpen has allowed four fewer runs than expected after taking into account the men on base and outs left in the inning during each pitch, the second-best mark among NL teams.

“I’m not going to stop teams from calling, I’m going to have to have those conversations, that’s my job,” Zaidi said. “But we recognize that for us to continue to play that well, we’re going to have to continue getting the kind of performance from the bullpen that we’ve gotten.”

That performance from the bullpen isn’t fluky. Since June, San Francisco’s relievers have struck out 25 percent of batters faced while leaving 76 percent of runners stranded on base, producing a 3.90 ERA, just a few ticks lower than what we would expect their ERA to be if the team experienced league average results on balls in play and league average timing (3.83 FIP).

Yet there is still the need to temper expectations. Yes, the Giants are two games out of a wild card spot, however, according to FanGraphs, the Giants have a mere 8 percent chance at making the playoffs this season. If you use their season-to-date performance rather than how good (or not) they were supposed to be in 2019 that rises to 12 percent. If you give them a 50/50 chance to win each game going forward that improves further to 24 percent.

To push back a rebuild for a small chance at a playoff spot isn’t sound asset management. Nor will it help San Francisco close the gap between them and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lead the NL West by 15.5 games as of Tuesday morning. For example, the Giants are estimated to get 17.7 wins above replacement from their hitters and 7.1 wins above replacement from their pitchers next season, ranking them 24th and 28th, respectively, in the majors, per Dan Szymborski’s 2020 projections. And San Francisco’s pitching projection includes contributions from Bumgarner, a free agent at the end of the season. The Dodgers, by comparison, are expected to produce 47.1 wins above replacement from their hitters and pitchers next season, more than double that of the Giants.

“It’s just very difficult at this point to speak in black and white terms. It’s a delicate balance,” Zaidi told the San Francisco Examiner. “We’re clearly in a period of transition in this organization. When you can manage a transition and continue to compete and continue to keep a fan base that’s as loyal as this energized and excited about the team, that’s obviously the perfect scenario. If we could achieve that, it would be a perfect outcome.”

Read more MLB:

We could see the first 60 home-run season since 2001

Is anyone the ‘next’ Mike Trout? Probably not.

Indians’ Francisco Lindor calls for more netting after his line drive struck a 3-year-old boy

Reds Manager David Bell is on pace to break a 114-year-old record — for ejections