

Jose Torres scored once in nine appearances for Puebla in Liga MX this past season. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Jose Torres, a former U.S. national team midfielder who has played his entire pro career in Mexico, began workouts with D.C. United on Tuesday and might sign with the MLS club for the playoff push.

Torres, 31, is a free agent after six years with Pachuca, six with Tigres and last season on loan with Puebla. Born in Texas with dual nationality, Torres committed to the U.S. program in 2008 and made his senior debut that fall against Cuba in a World Cup qualifier at Washington’s RFK Stadium.

In all, he made 26 appearances (19 starts) for the national team, the last coming in 2013. A member of the 2010 World Cup squad, he started the second group match against Slovenia.

This past season in Liga MX, he made 11 appearances (nine starts) and scored once for Puebla.

Torres can play central midfield, in an advanced or deep role, or play wide. United is seeking roster reinforcement heading into the last third of the regular season. Ben Olsen’s squad is third in the Eastern Conference with a 9-6-8 record, four points behind first-place Philadelphia but just six clear of the playoff threshold.

Torres’s arrival would seem to suggest United is looking for a possible immediate replacement for Luciano Acosta, the Argentine playmaker who is out of contract this year and has drawn interest from abroad. However, club officials played down that theory and said Torres would provide depth.

With training sessions limited because of matches Wednesday (friendly vs. Olympique Marseille) and Saturday (regular season game at Chicago), Torres is likely to remain in camp through next week.

United also invited former University of Maryland star Gordon Wild to camp. Wild, a 23-year-old striker from Germany, was waived by Atlanta last week after not making any MLS regular season appearances. (He was on the game-day roster four times.)

Last year, he scored seven goals while on loan to the second-division Charleston Battery and this year posted one in nine appearances with Atlanta’s second-flight team.

Wayne Rooney (11 goals, seven assists) is United’s primary striker, with Quincy Amarikwa (one goal in 152 minutes over 15 appearances) as the backup. In a 2-0 loss at Atlanta on Sunday, however, Acosta filled the lone-striker role.

Read more:

Eden Hazard already gets Real Madrid: ‘When you play for this club, you need to win something’

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be charged with sexual assault over 10-year-old incident

Without Wayne Rooney, D.C. United falters late in a 2-0 loss at Atlanta United