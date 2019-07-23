

Michael Blazek, shown with the Diamondbacks in 2018, is getting another chance with the Nationals after missing that season with an injury. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In early April, Michael Blazek still had nothing. The veteran right-hander had agonized through the offseason because, even though he felt okay again after suffering a major “right arm injury” which sidelined him for the entire 2018 season, he received no interest from MLB teams. This spring, he waited and waited for one, but the only team that called was in Nebraska and an independent league.

Blazek did not want to play for the Lincoln Saltdogs. He considered himself a major league pitcher. But his fiancee told him to go. It was a chance.

“Honestly, it was just [about] showing everyone I could still pitch,” Blazek said.

The 30-year-old drove from his Las Vegas area home to Lincoln. The gamble paid off in early May, when the Washington Nationals bought his contract and stashed him in Class AAA Fresno. There, Blazek struggled at first and his ERA shot up as high as 8.04, which he attributed to his lack of a spring training and the notoriously offense-heavy Pacific Coast League. In his last 10 1/3 innings, though, he allowed two runs on five hits and, Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said, at times touched 97 mph with his four-seamer.

The Nationals thought Blazek had progressed enough to give him a chance, and the timing made sense with just more than a week until the trade deadline. On Monday night, amid a flurry of moves, Washington selected his contract in the latest go-round for the carousel of arms with which they’ve tried to solve their bullpen woes this season.

“We thought right now would be a good time to get him while he was pitching really well,” Martinez said. “Here’s an experienced guy who’s pitched in the sixth, seventh, eighth inning before.”

[Busy Nationals make five roster moves, but Max Scherzer’s status remains uncertain]

Yet, in Blazek’s year away, baseball transformed. Essentially, he fell asleep in 2017, early in the offensive revolution now gripping the game, and woke up in 2019, when the home-run record gets reset every month and No. 8 hitters are just as dangerous as anyone else to go yard.

“The game's changed, I didn't get to see that last year,” Blazek said. “You have to adapt to it.”

Before, the former starter had relied heavily on his sinker and sprinkled in a four-seamer, curveball, slider and change-up. He managed that balance effectively in 2015, the best season of his career, when he posted a 2.43 ERA across 45 games for the Milwaukee Brewers. Afterward, though, it got him in trouble. He tried to use too many things and didn’t stick with whatever pitch worked the best that day.

“In years past, it’s like, I’d get behind a guy and my first thought is 'Go off-speed.’ It’s not necessarily that I can’t do that anymore, it’s just...” he said with a pause, “I wanted to reinvent myself in how I attack guys, just trusting the attack approach instead of the safe approach of, ‘I can’t throw a fastball to this guy because he’s going to hit it. He’s going to hit everything hard.’ It was just the little glimmer of doubt, but [now] it’s different.”

In Fresno, Blazek focused on actualizing these adjustments. He was the same person with the same mechanics and the same stuff, but he stayed mindful of not falling into old habits when he felt the tug of the old way he used to pitch against certain batters in certain counts in certain situations.

Blazek said he can still mix pitches consistently or trust the sinker as he used to, but he now better understands adaptability. He demurred when asked to define himself by one pitch, or to call himself a groundball or flyball pitcher. “Depends on the day.”

This line of thinking comes, at least partly, from a discovery he made earlier this year. Earlier in his career, Blazek said pitching coaches told him to throw the sinker and use the four-seamer off it “for effect.” With the Grizzlies, though, Blazek identified his four-seamer working well and, after a while, he decided to forget the conventional teaching and rely on that instead. He hadn’t attacked with just his four-seamer since 2012 or 2013. But the results came. He got hitters to swing-and-miss, and the contact hitters made became weaker.

“It was like, 'Whoa. Maybe I don’t have to throw the sinker every single time. Maybe I can just ride a four-seamer in there or mix a pitch up in certain locations,’ ” Blazek said. “It’s still a work in progress, but it’s pretty interesting.”

He grinned.

“Hopefully I can continue to apply that up here. That’s the biggest thing.”

