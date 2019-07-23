

Former Georgetown men’s basketball coach John Thompson III, right, can put his past experience to use in a new role guiding professional players on and off the court. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Throughout the creation of Monumental Basketball, the organizational restructure of the four basketball teams owned by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the Washington Wizards were skewing younger.

In collecting players though the draft and trades, the team suddenly went from having the second oldest roster in the NBA at the start of the 2018-19 season (average age 28.43) to acquiring seven players with less than two years of professional experience.

The newly imagined Monumental Basketball needed a department to accommodate all this youth, and a former college coach with strong local ties entered as the solution.

John Thompson III, who led the Georgetown men’s basketball team for 13 seasons (2004-2017), was handpicked by Ted Leonsis as vice president of player development and engagement in Monumental Basketball. In his new role, Thompson will create an on- and off-court support system for all athletes under contract with the Wizards, Mystics, Capital City Go-Go and esports team Wizards District Gaming. That includes “providing development and growth opportunities in education, financial services and post-career planning,” according to Leonsis’s blog post on the restructuring.

With the Wizards going younger, and the NBA on the cusp of allowing high school draft picks, Thompson’s position, which was announced Monday and will mostly take place behind the scenes, could figure heavily into Monumental Basketball.

“When Rui [Hachimura] walks in the door, what is he met with? What does he see? What does he feel?” Thompson said, singling out Washington’s ninth overall draft pick in June’s draft as an example. “I just don’t mean balloons and a party but … how do you welcome him?”

As a member of the Monumental Basketball executive group, Thompson, 53, will have a seat at the table for Wizards’ basketball decisions. Still, his primary role, along with longtime Monumental employee Sashia Jones, will be to assist in the evolution of the athletes.

Although Leonsis and Thompson had conversations throughout the time in which the franchise owner was imagining what his new leadership group would look like, Thompson said this particular job materialized only recently.

“We said we want to create this unique set of services that are about whole person, whole people development. Well, John Thompson would be awesome at that, right?” Leonsis said on Friday. “He comes from Georgetown. I’m a Georgetown grad. All they talk about it is head, heart, soul, mind and full-person development.”

The way Thompson views the role, he and Jones will develop programs specifically designed for the athletes’ various needs. The onboarding and guidance rookies such as Admiral Schofield and Hachimura might need will look different from the post-retirement career path advice someone like seven-year veteran Bradley Beal might seek.

“They’re grown and they have their support systems already in place,” Thompson said about the veterans on the Wizards roster, “but we just want to make sure Monumental Basketball provides an additional support system.”

When athletes know the team is concerned about their well-being, Thompson believes that will help the players commit more to the franchise.

“They understand that, yes, putting the ball in the hoop is important but we’re here to help you grow, we’re here to help you develop, we’re here on the court and off,” Thompson said. “It’s not always going to be holding hands and singing ‘Kumbaya’ but at the same time, [Monumental Basketball] cares about their athletes.”

Thompson may have left behind the college Xs and Os but he still prefers to be called “coach.” That will never leave him. His greatest mentors are coaches — naturally, his father, Georgetown legend John Thompson, who attended Monday’s news conference, tops the list.

When asked if he would like to return to full-time coaching one day, Thompson, who attended Wizards training camp practices and scouted G League players last year for his role as a Team USA assistant, gave a diplomatic response.

“You know, I’m excited about this opportunity. I learned a long time ago, tomorrow’s not promised,” said Thompson, who took Georgetown to the 2007 NCAA Final Four but was fired after missing March Madness in three of his last four seasons. “All of my efforts and energy are in this right now and that’s where my head is.”

In a way, though, his new role is coaching.

“Coaching at any level is to try to get the most out of your players, the most out of your team, the most out of your group,” Thompson said. “Coaching is about helping young men and women.”

