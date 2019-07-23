

Adrian Peterson during Redskins minicamp in June. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

An attorney for Adrian Peterson said the Washington Redskins running back was “taken advantage of by those he trusted” following a report that the 34-year-old is being sued for defaulting on a $5.2 million loan.

The Athletic reported Tuesday that a Pennsylvania lender filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court alleging Peterson defaulted on the loan, which he took out in October 2016, and used the proceeds to pay off other debts. Including interest and legal fees, the lender is seeking a judgment of $6.6 million.

“The truth behind Adrian Peterson’s current financial situation is more than is being reported at this time,” investment fraud lawyer Chase Carlson, who specializes in helping athletes who have been swindled, said in a statement on Tuesday. “Because of ongoing legal matters, I am unable to go into detail, but I will say this is yet another situation of an athlete trusting the wrong people and being taken advantage of by those he trusted. Adrian and his family look forward to sharing further details when appropriate.”

[Meet the guy pro athletes hire to find their money]

The Athletic reported that Peterson’s scheduled deposition was canceled on Monday amid allegations that “the lender’s counsel surreptitiously represented Peterson in another lawsuit” regarding his insurance.

Last month, a Maryland court ordered Peterson to repay a Bethesda lender more than $2.4 million, including an unpaid balance and legal fees, after Peterson defaulted on a 2016 loan. Records show a business owned by Peterson, Adrian Peterson All Day Inc., took a $4 million loan from Democracy Capital in April 2016 and failed to repay it on time. A person with knowledge of the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the $4 million loan was taken out by business associates of Peterson’s with whom the player no longer works.

Peterson signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Redskins in March after rushing for 1,024 yards last season. He has made $99.2 million since being drafted with the seventh pick by the Vikings in 2007, according to Spotrac.

