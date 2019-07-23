

Mark Sanchez, former NFL player. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

As first reported by the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand and then confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mark Sanchez is retiring from the NFL to take a rather high-profile role on ABC/ESPN’s college football coverage (he’s replacing Mack Brown on the networks’ lead studio show).

Sanchez hasn’t been a full-time NFL starting quarterback since the 2012 season and mainly will be remembered for that one play in which he attempted to reenact the closing credits to “The Benny Hill Show” during an actual NFL game:

Thank you @Mark_Sanchez for all the great moments, including the greatest play in Jets history, the Butt Fumble. pic.twitter.com/JvdHrQmEvB — PatriotsNation™ (@PatsNationTM) July 23, 2019

Let’s be honest: Sanchez wasn’t a particularly good NFL quarterback, putting up a career passer rating of 73.2 and, according to Pro Football Reference, drawing comparisons to such undistinguished signal-callers as Vince Young, Rick Mirer and Tim Couch. But that shouldn’t detract from a career that produced the following facts, all of them 100 percent true.

1. He’s one of two quarterbacks to ever win a postseason game against Tom Brady and the Patriots in Foxborough.

Look, no one is going to claim that Sanchez and the Jets’ offense were the reason behind New York’s 11-5 season in 2010. The team’s starting quarterback completed only 54.8 percent of his passes and compiled a 51.3 QBR, which ranked him 23rd in the NFL, and the Jets failed to top nine points in four of their five regular season losses. But New York’s defense was something else, ranking fifth that year in Football Outsiders’ DVOA efficiency metric, and it was plenty good enough to earn New York a wild-card berth.

In the divisional round that year against Brady and the Patriots in Foxborough, Sanchez had perhaps the game of his career, throwing three touchdown passes and zero interceptions as the Jets won, 28-21, as 9.5-point underdogs (New York’s defense, which intercepted Brady on New England’s first drive and sacked him five times, may have had something to do with it.)

Joe Flacco is the only other NFL quarterback to defeat Brady and the Patriots on their home turf during the playoffs.

2. With Sanchez at quarterback, the Jets also defeated Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers and Carson Palmer on the road in the playoffs.

One game before upsetting the Patriots, the Jets opened the playoffs on the road against Peyton Manning and the Colts, and they actually outgained Indianapolis in a 17-16 win. The year before, Sanchez completed 12 of 15 passes in a playoff win over Palmer and the Bengals in Cincinnati and then helped the Jets beat Rivers and the Chargers in San Diego (“helped” might be too strong a word: Sanchez threw for just 100 yards).

Brady, Manning and Rivers are all Canton-bound, and Palmer had a steady career. All bested by Sanchez at home when it mattered most.

3. That’s two AFC championship games for the Jets with Sanchez at quarterback. Two.

New York hasn’t been back to the postseason since after the 2010 regular season, the last of Sanchez’s two consecutive AFC title game appearances.

In all, the Jets went 33-29 over 62 games with Sanchez as their starter, even though he was one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the league over that stretch. For comparison’s sake, the Jets have only 21 wins over the previous 62 games entering this season.

4. Former Jets coach Rex Ryan once got a tattoo of his wife wearing little more than Sanchez’s No. 6 jersey.

Rex Ryan says Geno Smith was "brutal" at practice 2day. Smith could say the same about Ryan's tattoo. #justsayin pic.twitter.com/vHaQkrlnt3 — Don Bell (@DonBellonCBS3) August 14, 2013

Ryan had the green jersey changed to blue after the Jets fired him and he became the Bills’ coach in 2015, however. Sanchez’s No. 6 remained, because legends live forever.

5. Mark Sanchez earned $74.2 million in salary over his career.

Sanchez entered the NFL in 2009, before the 2011 collective bargaining agreement dramatically depressed rookie wages, so the No. 5 overall draft pick earned a pretty penny over his career, most of it from the Jets. Did he deserve all that money, based on the numbers he put up? No. Do we begrudge him for making it at a time when teams were throwing money at their top draft picks? Also no.

6. Mark Sanchez predicted that the Jets will go 13-3 this season.

That was two months ago. Now he has a job with ESPN.

Read more:

Wizards executive Sashi Brown was either a visionary or a flop in the NFL, depending on whom you ask

Wizards to offer Bradley Beal three-year, $111 million extension

Everything you need to know about each NFL team’s training camp

The WNBA’s new commissioner has a lot on her plate, and growing the game is her priority