Maryland will grant nonessential employees administrative leave and cancel in-person, non-lab classes beginning at noon on Sept. 27, when the Terrapins are scheduled to host Penn State in their first Friday night football game since joining the Big Ten.

In an email sent to the campus community on Monday, Maryland Provost Mary Ann Rankin said the school expected to welcome more than 50,000 fans to campus for the 8 p.m. game, and the accommodations were made to “ensure that visitors, students, faculty and staff are not inordinately inconvenienced by the inevitable traffic issues.”

“The game start time has been scheduled as late as possible — 8 p.m.,” Rankin wrote, in part. “But even with this advantage, we expect the influx of visitors to campus on a week night to significantly impact traffic and parking on and around the campus.”

According to a website created for the game, which is the Big Ten opener for both schools, parking lots will open as early as 3 p.m. and gates at Maryland Stadium will open at 6:30 p.m. Lab sections will meet as scheduled and faculty may contact the provost’s office to request exceptions for non-lab classes to meet in person that afternoon.

“We want to minimize the challenges of this event for our campus community and fans and very much appreciate your help in this effort,” Rankin wrote.

The Big Ten began holding a select number of football games on Friday night in 2017. The move wasn’t popular with some league members; in fact, Penn State responded to the news by releasing a statement saying it would not host a Friday night game.

“There are a variety of reasons why, among them, we know how important Friday-night high school football is to hundreds of communities across the Commonwealth,” the statement said. “In addition, we have considered the impact that a Friday-night home football game would have on key community stakeholders. We support the conference’s desire to expand exposure for Big Ten football on national platforms, providing additional content at high-demand times, and we’ve agreed to play no more than one away game each year on a Friday night.”

Maryland was scheduled to host Northwestern on a Friday night in 2017, but the game was moved to Saturday after officials from both schools protested.

Penn State has won 39 of 42 all-time meetings with Maryland and four straight since the Terrapins’ 20-19 win in 2014, their first as Big Ten rivals. The Nittany Lions have won the last two games by a combined score of 104-6, including a 66-3 drubbing on a Saturday night in College Park in 2017.

