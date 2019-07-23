

Boxer Maxim Dadashev, 28, died from injuries suffered Friday night at The Theater at MGM National Harbor. (Top Rank)

Russian-born boxer Maxim Dadashev has died of injuries suffered during a fight Friday night at a casino resort in Maryland, officials from Top Rank promotions confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Dadashev, 28, had been hospitalized since late Friday night following surgery for massive head trauma from a loss to Subriel Matias in their 140-pound International Boxing Federation world title eliminator.

During a two-hour procedure early Saturday at Prince George’s Hospital Center, Dadashev had the top right portion of his skull removed to relieve swelling from a subdural hematoma.

Dadashev’s wife, Elizabeth, was traveling from Russia over the weekend to be with her husband and was scheduled to arrive Tuesday morning, according to manager Egis Klimas, who was at the hospital after the fight along with strength and conditioning coach Donatus Janusevicius.

The Russian news agency Tass first reported Dadashev’s death due to heart failure, citing a source in the fighter’s camp.

Dadashev began showing symptoms of head trauma while trying to walk back to his dressing room following the bout at the Theater at MGM National Harbor. His trainer, Buddy McGirt, had stopped the fight minutes earlier following the 11th round during which Dadashev absorbed multiple violent blows to the head.

He collapsed outside the ring, and emergency medical technicians immediately attended to him, eventually lifting him onto a stretcher. Dadashev began vomiting and was transported by ambulance to the hospital to undergo emergency surgery.

Matias had been administering heavy punishment during the 10th and 11th rounds, landing repeatedly to the body with combinations. Dadashev labored to counter with much of anything over the latter part of the fight, instead covering up with Matias stalking him.

After the bell sounded at the conclusion of the 11th, Dadashev sat down on the stool in his corner surrounded by McGirt, Janusevicius and others on his training team.

Referee Kenny Chevalier moved in the direction of Dadashev’s corner to check on the status of the fighter for the next round, at which point McGirt informed Chevalier he was going to stop the bout. Chevalier waved his hands signaling the stoppage.

