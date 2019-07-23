

“The next Sean McVay” does not like talking about being the next Sean McVay. Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell prefers to instead concentrate on in-the-moment tasks, like expanding the team’s offense and preparing rookie Dwayne Haskins to be a starting NFL quarterback.

But at 34 years old, O’Connell is on a career path that is eerily similar to that of a certain NFC champion coach in Los Angeles who has become the model for what nearly every NFL owner seems to suddenly crave: a fast-rising offensive coach in his early 30s so preternaturally clever that he will overwhelm other coaches with a blend of genius and charm. And since O’Connell has quickly built a reputation for being a bright, innovative coach, climbing quickly to his coordinator role with the Redskins much the way McVay did in Washington a few years before, an obvious correlation is being made.

“He’s the next Sean McVay,” tweeted Carolina Panthers receiver Torrey Smith, who O’Connell once coached in San Francisco.

“Everyone is looking for the next Sean McVay, well, this is the next Sean McVay, just a foot taller!” thunders former NFL coach and current ESPN commentator Rex Ryan, who first told the 6-foot-5 O’Connell he should be a coach, back when he was head coach of the New York Jets and O’Connell was one of his backup quarterbacks.

“I can see why they say that,” says Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine who hired O’Connell to be the Browns quarterbacks coach in 2015. “You can see a lot of parallels to Sean, Kevin’s a smart young guy with great communication skills.”

Sitting in an office at the Redskins practice facility a few weeks ago, O’Connell shakes his head and laughs.

"I think it’s easy for people to say that because [McVay] was obviously here [from 2010-2016] and Coach [Jay] Gruden promoted him and the trajectories could be similar,” O’Connell says. “With the success [McVay] has had, you can only as a younger coach — every coach in this league right now — [try] to emulate him. But unfortunately, [if] you start looking ahead and you start to look at everything but the opportunity you have right now, I promise you it’s not going to work out the way you want it to.”

And yet, as the Redskins open training camp this week in Richmond, O’Connell will be one of the NFL’s most-watched assistants. Last offseason, eight teams picked new coaches. Six of those new hires are first-time head coaches, and three — Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury, Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor and Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur — are offensive coaches in their 30s whose hires appear to be attempts at finding that elusive next McVay.

“Everybody is looking for that young guy to become the face of their franchise and be a high energy guy, well, Kevin is that guy,” says Ryan, whose brother Rob is the Redskins’ new inside linebackers coach. “He’s good looking and he’s really, really smart. And he has the experience.”



‘That’s when we knew’

Growing up in the San Diego suburb of Carlsbad, the son of an FBI agent, O’Connell played quarterback at La Costa Canyon High School and was a rival of Helix High star — and future Redskins quarterback — Alex Smith. O’Connell, who wasn’t as heavily recruited as Smith, and wound up at San Diego State, where he played well enough for the Patriots to take him in the third round of the 2008 NFL draft.

He loved the mental challenge of playing for Coach Bill Belichick and as a backup to Tom Brady, trying to fit on a team that had gone undefeated through the regular season and almost won the Super Bowl the season before.

“Just to go into that culture . . . where everything, from sunup to sundown, you are preparing yourself to be the best possible player you can become, and do your job for the team, you start to learn what it is going to take to be successful in the NFL,” he says. “It was like getting thrown into the deep end of the pool and a little bit of a culture shock to really start learning the game or get passed up. And I probably wasn’t ready for that opportunity.”

The Patriots cut him right before the start of the following season, but it might have been the best thing that could have happened. After being claimed off waivers by Detroit, he was traded to the Jets. At the time, it hardly seemed like a significant transaction. New York was about to play the Patriots, and Ryan gave him some tapes of New England’s offense hoping for a helpful suggestion or two. Instead, O’Connell broke apart the Patriots pass protection with details that even Ryan, considered one of the game’s better defensive minds, had never noticed.

Ryan was amazed. The Jets coaches gave O’Connell more tapes from other teams and the reports he returned were filled with the kind of insight rarely delivered by a player.

“I think that’s when we knew Kevin was going to be a good coach,” says Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, who was the Jets’ quarterbacks coach at the time.

O’Connell remembers being surprised by the Jets coaches’ reactions. He hadn’t had any special mentoring. His time in New England wasn’t long enough to learn to watch film like Brady, for instance. But he started to wonder if maybe Ryan and the others were right. Maybe he should coach. When a torn labrum ended his career a couple of years later, he dabbled briefly in television commentating before Pettine — who had been Ryan’s defensive coordinator in New York and was in his second year as the Browns’ head coach — called with an offer to coach the team’s quarterbacks.

Many coaches might have viewed the opportunity as a bad one, given that it was the second season of Johnny Manziel’s career, and it was apparent that the first-round pick was in the process of crashing out of the league. But O’Connell had helped train Manziel for the draft the year before, and the two got along well.

“I think sometimes people think the chaos finds its way into the building and into the position rooms, but it doesn’t,” O’Connell says. “I wanted to do everything as a young coach to make sure our [quarterback] room was going to be the reason our team had a good practice. It works on some days, and on others there are learning experiences along the way. But with all the experiences I had that made me part of who I am today … it’s what I’ve accumulated in the last four or five years to say I feel like I’m ready for this opportunity.”



“Sincerity and authenticity are two facets that will take you a long way,” O'Connell says of dealing with players. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

‘He gets it’

After Pettine and his staff were fired at season’s end, O’Connell spent a year as an offensive assistant for Chip Kelly in San Francisco before coming to Washington as quarterbacks coach, replacing Matt Cavanaugh, who had moved to offensive coordinator after McVay left for the Rams.

Gruden wasn’t necessarily planning to promote O’Connell to offensive coordinator this past offseason, but when there were “nibbles out there for him as a coordinator,” as Gruden tells it, the Redskins acted quickly to keep him. Cavanaugh became a senior offensive assistant and O’Connell took over as offensive coordinator.

“I think he’s going to have more freedom to do more X’s and O’s and more game planning,” Gruden said in February in explaining O’Connell’s new role, adding that as a quarterbacks coach, O’Connell was mostly focused on coaching fundamentals and specific game situations. “Now as a coordinator, I think he can think more of, ‘how do we attack the Giants defense? How do we want to go after Philadelphia?’"

And yet the biggest metric by which O’Connell will likely be judged this year is how fast Haskins progresses. Though Washington also has Case Keenum and Colt McCoy, many around the league expect Haskins to start at some point — maybe midseason, maybe sooner. If Haskins develops quickly, O’Connell — who will share the responsibility of molding Haskins along with Gruden, Cavanaugh and new quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay — will only be more desirable.

It does not appear that O’Connell will be the primary play caller — a task McVay had and Gruden considered giving to O’Connell before deciding to keep calling plays himself. But if O’Connell is frustrated by that decision, he does not show it, instead talking enthusiastically about using his new job to help perfect the “nuts and bolts” of the Redskins’ system.

O’Connell wants to be a head coach. Asked about the possibility, he says it would be “an unbelievable honor” to walk into an NFL auditorium and address the team as its coach.

But, he cautions, “To stand in front of an entire team and try to lead a group of grown men, a group of alpha males, you better be ready to do that,” O’Connell says. “And if you’re not, then you’ve got to be honest with yourself.”

The problem with listening to all the suggestions that he’s the next McVay is that it distracts from the job in front of him, and O’Connell is too excited about being Washington’s coordinator to consider anything else. Plus, he knows that if he isn’t completely focused on his current job, the players will sense it immediately.

“Sincerity and authenticity are two facets that will take you a long way,” he says.

Still, that doesn’t stop others from discussing the possibility. When talking about O’Connell, most of those who have worked with him eventually use some variation of the phrase: “he gets it.”

“’He gets it,’ is the ability to process information quickly, he can see it and say: ‘that’s it,’” Pettine explains. “It comes very easy to him. A big part of success in football is how quickly do you process information?”

Ryan loves the way O’Connell’s mind works. Rarely, he says, has he seen a young player or coach understand complicated concepts with the ease O’Connell does. He scoffs at the idea that O’Connell hasn’t called plays, citing Anthony Lynn of the Chargers and Doug Pederson of the Eagles as examples of successful head coaches who had no or little play-calling experience.

Just look, Ryan continues, at the places O’Connell has been, the coaches he has been around, the things he has seen, the chaos he’s already navigated. So much of coaching in the NFL is handling calamity, and O’Connell, by having played for Ryan’s Jets, coaching Manziel, and preparing four starting quarterbacks in less than two months last year, has seen more calamity than almost any 34-year old coach.

“What more does he have to do?” Ryan asks. “He will get a head coaching job soon, maybe next year. You better enjoy him [in Washington] as long as you can. He won’t be there long.”

