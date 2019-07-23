

Odell Beckham Jr., left, greets Tom Brady after a 2018 preseason game. (Kathy Willens/AP)

Odell Beckham Jr. has complained in the past of a double standard, in terms of how his behavior and the behavior of Tom Brady have been portrayed. In a recent interview with GQ, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver said there was a racial component to that disparity.

Beckham, traded from the New York Giants in the offseason, made the case in the interview that he has gotten a bad rap as a “rule breaker,” when in fact, “I’m following your rules and your guidelines, but I’m just having fun doing it!”

The three-time Pro Bowler suggested that he takes more criticism than other players.

“I watch other players in the NFL be able to go to Vegas and get wild and go onstage and be videotaped and chugging beer or whatever. Going crazy," he said. "And it’s like, ‘Oh, man, look at how much fun he’s having. Look at how he’s having a blast! This is amazing.’ "

At one point in the interview, Beckham was asked if he thought race was a factor in the double standard that he faces.

“Race plays into everything, whether we want to believe it or not,” he replied.

“I hate to even bring [Brady] in this, but he’s passionate,” Beckham continued. “He cares — he wouldn’t still be playing if he didn’t care for the game the way that he did today. He throws a cup, he yells at referees, he yells at his coach. It’s because he cares that bad. He wants to win that bad. Now, because he has won six Super Bowls they validate him and say, ‘He’s won six Super Bowls.’

"I want to win the same way he wants to win. Whether I hit a kicking net or whether I do whatever. I want to win that bad. I care about winning more than anything. I didn’t get into this to celebrate and score touchdowns. I didn’t get into this for followers for Instagram. It’s, like, you’ve built a monster, but now you’re upset at the one you built. Why are you mad at me?”

Beckham brought up a video he posted in 2017, which compared his on-field behavior with the New England Patriots quarterback’s. That followed several tweets he posted at the time, in which he said of Brady: “I learned from him. This is the [GOAT]. I’m following his lead, I just may not know how to express it the same way.”

Not all the criticism Beckham has received has been for his in-game outbursts. The 26-year-old’s off-field behavior has at times earned scrutiny as well, including a video that showed him in bed next to a woman who had a credit card and what appeared to be a white powdery substance. Shortly after that footage surfaced in 2018, Giants co-owner John Mara said he was “tired of answering questions about Odell’s behavior."

Then there was the much-noted trip Beckham and some Giants teammates took to Miami ahead of a 2017 playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, in which the wide receiver was among many New York players who submitted disappointing performances. Brady defended Beckham in the wake of that brouhaha.

“It’s a tricky situation," he said. “Players are off. Everyone decides what they want to do in their off time. When I was young, I did a lot of things when I look back, I probably wish I wouldn’t have done — flying across country and things like that. It just wasn’t publicized.”

In the GQ interview, Beckham circled back to Brady’s Patriots while claiming that whereas his famous one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys was “legendary, in a sense,” what also qualifies as legendary is “going to Cleveland and trying to win a championship.”

“Who does not get into this game to be 11-and-5 or 12-and-4 every season, to win their conference, to win the championship, to go to the Super Bowl?” Beckham said. “What else would you do this for? Every year at the Giants, when they’d ask me, ‘What are your goals this year?’ I would say to win a Super Bowl. There’s no sugarcoating it. Even if you feel like your team can’t do it, the goal is to win the Super Bowl. I don’t understand what else I’m playing for. Playing to have a good season? No, bro. I’m trying to win the Super Bowl.”

Beckham claimed his initial reaction to being traded by the Giants was not disappointment. Instead, he said, he felt disrespected.

“Like, after everything I’ve done for them,” Beckham said. “This is me being honest: This team has not been good for the last six years. Period. Even the year we went to the playoffs and everyone was talking about this and that. And we went there, and I didn’t have a great playoff game. Don’t get me wrong, I had a terrible game. But I left the game with seven targets, and I’m supposed to be your number one receiver. I left the game with seven targets. We lost. They scored 40 points. It’s just all bad.

"I felt disrespected, because I felt like I was a main reason at keeping that brand alive. They were getting prime-time games, still, as a 5-and-11 team. Why? Because people want to see the show. You want to see me play. That’s just real rap. I’m not sitting here like, ‘It’s because of me.’ But let’s just be real. That’s why we’re still getting prime-time games. I felt disrespected they weren’t even man enough to even sit me down to my face and tell me what’s going on.

Beckham said he will “forever have respect” for Mara but he expressed unhappiness with Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman and Coach Pat Shurmur. He said he received a text message after his trade in which Shurmur told him, “Oh, yeah, I heard the news.”

“Yeah, you heard the news? It happened because of you,” Beckham said of his former coach. “The reason I’m gone is because of you.”

In April, a month after he was traded, Beckham went on a Twitter tirade against the Giants and, in particular, Gettleman, who had suggested that getting rid of the receiver was part of solving the team’s culture problem.

In his extensive comments to GQ, Beckham also took a bit of a jab at Giants fans.

“I forever will have love for the New York fans," he said. "They gave me my first home. But there’s this sense of entitlement — like I was made there.”

To Beckham, New York was simply “the first place I had the opportunity to show the world what God had set out for me to do.”

“I feel like it wouldn’t matter where I was at — once you got hooked onto who I was and what I was doing," he added. "And who knows? If I was in another place, you don’t know if the numbers would’ve been more or less.”

Asked by GQ to reveal the one thing he planned to do differently in Cleveland than he did in New York, Beckham replied that he was “just going to stop worrying so much about the politics and all that.”

“I’m still trying to navigate how I want to do that,” he said. “If I’m going to be real and it’s going to get turned and taken, then I’m just here to talk about football.”

