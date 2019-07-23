

The Redskins begin training camp Thursday with Dwayne Haskins, center, and Case Keenum, right, competing for the starting quarterback job. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The most important training camp of Jay Gruden’s coaching career begins this week, and the Washington Redskins’ longest-tenured coach under owner Daniel Snyder has a set of challenging circumstances awaiting.

His $94 million quarterback, Alex Smith, may never play again, and Gruden must pick from a first-round rookie and a pair of veterans. Two-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Scherff still doesn’t have a contract extension. And two straight seasons of 20-plus players landing on injured reserve probably will affect the way the roster is constructed.

Gruden knows what’s on the line and has joked about not being around for 2020 if the team doesn’t reach the playoffs this season. So it’s pivotal that the team gets the right mix of players on its 53-man roster entering the season.

Here’s an early projection of what the team’s final roster will be:

Quarterback (3): Dwayne Haskins, Colt McCoy, Case Keenum

Gruden isn’t a fan of keeping three quarterbacks, but he finds himself in a different situation this season. He has a three-man race for the starting job, and Smith will start the season on injured reserve as he continues to recover from a gruesome broken leg. Haskins, the draft’s No. 15 pick, is the future, and Keenum was brought in via trade to be a bridge. McCoy spent the summer rehabbing last season’s broken leg, and he remains a Gruden favorite who will be difficult to cut.

[Redskins’ Alex Smith has external fixator removed, nearly eight months after leg injury]

Running back (4): Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, Chris Thompson, Samaje Perine

Byron Marshall could be the odd man out in a loaded running back room. Peterson is a future Hall of Famer, and Guice is the 2018 second-round pick returning after tearing an ACL in his first preseason game. Thompson remains a dynamic third-down back and is entering a contract year. Gruden gushes over Perine every chance he gets, and he insists the third-year player just needs more opportunities, even though it’s hard to see where they would come from. Bryce Love, a 2017 Heisman Trophy finalist, was selected in the fourth round and is likely to start the season on IR after suffering a torn ACL in December.

[Redskins rookie Bryce Love always has had the same goals: Football, then med school]

Wide receiver (6): Paul Richardson, Josh Doctson, Terry McLaurin, Trey Quinn, Kelvin Harmon, Cam Sims

The Redskins are desperate to get more out of this group. They handed Richardson a $40 million deal last offseason and hope to see him at 100 percent after dealing with injuries throughout last season. Quinn is ready to succeed Jamison Crowder in the slot, but an ankle injury limited him to three games as a rookie. Sims had a second strong offseason after going undrafted in 2018 and should make the team again after an ankle injury in last year’s season opener landed him on IR. McLaurin, a rookie third-round pick, has a connection with Haskins from their time at Ohio State and can play out of the slot or on the outside. Harmon didn’t stand out during offseason workouts, but the sixth-round rookie was a big-bodied playmaker at N.C. State.

[Redskins roster analysis: Can Josh Doctson, Trey Quinn step up on offense?]

Tight end (3): Jordan Reed, Vernon Davis, Jeremy Sprinkle

Reed remains the team’s biggest mismatch in the passing game, but consistency and injuries continue to be an issue. The team could use a more well-rounded tight end as Reed, Davis and Sprinkle are primarily pass catchers who are not the most physical blockers, but Matt Flanagan, a strong run blocker with limitations as a receiver, still looks like the odd man out.

Offensive line (9): Trent Williams, Morgan Moses, Brandon Scherff, Chase Roullier, Geron Christian, Ereck Flowers, Wes Martin, Ross Pierschbacher, Tony Bergstrom

The competition along the offensive line became tougher when the team drafted Martin and Pierschbacher to provide help at left guard. That’s the lone starting spot open, with Williams, Moses, Scherff and Roullier returning. The team signed Flowers, the ninth pick of the 2015 draft, to compete for the starting job at left guard, but he could also be the emergency swing tackle, given that second-year pro Christian is the only backup tackle to make the roster in this projection.



The Redskins' defensive line, which includes Tim Settle (left) and Daron Payne, is one of the strongest positions on the team. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Defensive line (5): Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Tim Settle, Matt Ioannidis, Caleb Brantley

The defensive line may be the easiest aspect of the roster to predict: The top five are clearly established. Payne is back to plug the middle after being named to the all-rookie team in 2018. Ioannidis and Allen are coming off career years, and all three are under contract for the next several years. Settle and Brantley are quality young rotation players.

Linebacker (9): Ryan Kerrigan, Montez Sweat, Ryan Anderson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Mason Foster, Jon Bostic, Cole Holcomb, Josh Harvey-Clemons, Cassanova McKinzy

The Redskins will have three new starters after Zach Brown was released and Preston Smith signed a $52 million deal with Green Bay. Hamilton had replaced Brown in the starting lineup by the end of last season, and the team traded for an additional first-round pick to draft Sweat No. 26 and have him compete with Anderson as Smith’s replacement on the edge. Bostic signed after Reuben Foster was lost for the year to an ACL tear in the first organized team activity workout. He and fifth-round pick Holcomb were the second-team linebackers during offseason workouts, and Harvey-Clemons probably will return to help in passing situations. McKinzy provides depth and help on special teams.

[An improved secondary could make a big difference for the Redskins’ defense]

Cornerback (7): Josh Norman, Quinton Dunbar, Fabian Moreau, Greg Stroman, Danny Johnson, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Jimmy Moreland

This may be the most difficult position to whittle down. Norman, Dunbar and Moreau are locks as the top three, and Rodgers-Cromartie was brought out of retirement to give the unit a versatile veteran. Stroman and Johnson showed potential as rookies when asked to play earlier than they were probably ready because of injuries. Undrafted rookie Moreland was the breakout star of offseason workouts, picking off three passes in one session. The numbers game will catch up to someone, though, and Adonis Alexander could be the one who gets cut despite a valuable 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame. The team could decide that one of Stroman, Johnson and Moreland is expendable, as they are smaller, quicker cornerbacks.

Safety (4): Landon Collins, Deshazor Everett, Troy Apke, Montae Nicholson

The top four safeties are clearly established, and Nicholson probably will start alongside $84 million addition Collins if his off-field issues don’t linger. Jeremy Reaves and undrafted rookie JoJo McIntosh seem to have an outside chance to make the roster.

Special teams (3): K Dustin Hopkins, P Tress Way, LS Nick Sundberg

The band is back together for a fifth consecutive season. Hopkins had a career-high field goal percentage of 89.7 last season, and Way may have been the team’s best player with the way he flipped field position with his punts.

More Redskins coverage:

Court orders Redskins’ Adrian Peterson to pay $2.4 million on unpaid loan

Former Redskins QB Mark Rypien pleads not guilty to domestic violence charge

The Redskins’ deep backfield could force coaches into some tough decisions