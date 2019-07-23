

Tim Duncan is reuniting with Gregg Popovich, this time as an assistant to the 70-year-old coach. (Eric Gay/AP Photo)

Given that the announcement from the San Antonio Spurs on Monday was that they were adding Will Hardy to their coaching staff, it seemed appropriate that the news arrived with little fanfare.

It seemed even more appropriate that the announcement also just happened to mention another addition to the staff: Tim Duncan.

Here are the first three lines from the five-sentence announcement:

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Will Hardy and Tim Duncan will be added to Gregg Popovich’s bench as assistant coaches. Hardy first joined the Spurs as a basketball operations intern in 2010 after graduating from Williams College. “Will Hardy is a talented, young basketball mind who has earned a great deal of respect from everyone in the organization thanks to his knowledge, spirit and personality,” said Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich. San Antonio Spurs

Yup, Duncan was given second billing. But at least the 15-time all-star, five-time NBA champion and three-time Finals MVP — or as he was described by the team, “a 1997 Wake Forest graduate” who “played 19 seasons with the Spurs before retiring in the summer of 2016” — got a great quote from Coach Gregg Popovich.

“It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor,” said Popovich. San Antonio Spurs

All in all, it’s hard to imagine that Duncan, the most self-effacing NBA superstar of his time (and arguably any other), did not wholeheartedly put his stamp of approval on the news release. For someone who always seemed eager to stay out of the spotlight, what better way to announce his return to the league?

It’s also difficult to think of a more pleasing development for Spurs fans, who thought the Duncan era would immediately be followed by one centered around Kawhi Leonard, only for Leonard to force his way out of town then bring a championship to Toronto.

In the 43-year-old Duncan, San Antonio not only gets a living embodiment of its recent glory years, but someone who could easily have chosen to spend his retirement in his native Virgin Islands, but instead opted to impart his wisdom to the next generation of Spurs.

Duncan will reunite with Popovich, who has presided over a run of 22 straight playoff appearances, with 19 50-win seasons plus a 37-win, championship-winning campaign in 1999, when an NBA lockout shortened the regular season to 50 games. The 70-year-old coach agreed to a three-year contract extension in April but was reported to be viewing the rest of his career as unfolding on a year-to-year basis.

Popovich’s coaching tree has been plucked numerous times over the years, with assistants such as Mike Budenholzer, Brett Brown, Mike Brown, James Borrego and Monty Williams moving on to head coaching jobs elsewhere.

San Antonio lost two assistants this offseason; Ime Udoka joined Brown in Philadelphia while Ettore Messina returned to coach in his native Italy. Becky Hammon and Chip Engelland remain on the Spurs’ staff.

Hardy has been in San Antonio’s organization since 2010, when he began as an intern before latching on in the video department.

During Duncan’s jersey-retirement ceremony in 2016, he told the crowd at San Antonio’s AT&T Center: “I won a lot of bets tonight. I didn’t wear jeans. I wore a sport coat. I didn’t wear a tie. And I spoke for more than 30 seconds.”

Duncan will presumably have to dress up a bit for his new gig and, at least on occasion, speak at some length. He won’t have to do much of anything, though, to delight Spurs fans with his renewed presence on the team.

