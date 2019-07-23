

Men's 200-meter freestyle champion Sun Yang, second from left, stands on the medal podium at the world championships in South Korea with silver medalist Katsuhiro Matsumoto, left, and bronze medalist Martin Malyutin of Russia, second from right. Duncan Scott of Britain, right, who shared the bronze with Malyutin, refused to stand with Yang. (Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)

GWANGJU, South Korea — China’s best swimmer had just won another gold medal but was visibly upset. Sun Yang barked at the race’s third place finisher, apparently bothered that Britain’s Duncan Scott refused to acknowledge him and wouldn’t stand next to Sun for photographs.

The medal ceremonies are often afterthoughts at major swim meets, prompting polite applause for the dessert that follows a competition’s main course. But at this week’s FINA world championships, a pair of podium protests have injected high drama into the year’s biggest swim meet and kept the spotlight shining brightly on the doping concerns that have roiled the sport.

The man at the middle — literally, the top of podium but also the center of the controversy — is Sun, who last year during a drug test took a hammer to a vial that contained his doping sample. FINA, the sport’s governing body, still allowed him to compete this week, upsetting fellow swimmers. Sun has maintained his innocence, and his legal team says the drug testers “were not properly accredited to carry out the out-of-competition tests.”

Sun is having as good a meet as anyone and has already won two gold medals, in the 400- and 200-meter freestyle races. But after both wins, his celebratory medal ceremony was marred by a protesting competitor. After the 400, Australia’s Mack Horton refused to take photos or make a victory lap around the pool deck with Sun.

“The athletes are starting to stand up for themselves and stand up for what they believe in,” said American swimmer Lilly King, who’s been outspoken about FINA’s handling of doping issues. “I commend them. That’s incredibly brave to do something like that.”

Scott stood about seven feet off to the side as Sun posed for photos with the other two medalists following Tuesday’s 200. (There was a tie for third, and thus four men were on the podium.) Scott remained stoic as Sun appeared to rebuke him afterward. It wasn’t clear what Sun said on the stand but as the two walked off the podium, Sun again addressed Scott and appeared to say, “You’re a loser. I’m a winner,” with a smile.

Sun Yang gets in bronze medalist Duncan Scott's face after the 200m freestyle medal ceremony (Sun won gold after Lithuanian Danas Rapsys was DQed for a false start). Scott and Sun did not appear to shake hands, and Sun shouted in Scott's direction earlier in the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/0ilhiSorqt — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 23, 2019

Neither swimmer was made available to reporters afterward, but Sun’s continued success at these world championships has only invited continued scrutiny over his pending doping case and FINA’s handling of the situation.

“He does quite a good job of making sure everyone continues to know about it,” Scott told the Associated Press before the medal ceremony. “So I guess that’s all I’ve got to say about that.”

Rather than issue a suspension, FINA gave Sun a warning and allowed him to continue competing. The World Anti-Doping Agency feels a stronger punishment is in order and is taking the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. That hearing is scheduled for September.

The controversy has been a hot topic around the pool deck all week, particularly after Horton gave Sun a cold shoulder on Sunday. For his actions, FINA sent a warning letter to Horton. The organization said in a statement, “While FINA respects the principles of freedom of speech, it has to be conducted in the right context.”

That response only further riled some swimmers.

“FINA has currently done more to reprimand Mack Horton than they’ve done to reprimand Sun Yang,” King said. “So think about that. Pretty crazy.”

Horton spoke to reporters following an 800 freestyle preliminary heat on Tuesday but was careful with his words.

“As much as I want to protect the sport, I still need to protect the team,” Horton said. “The focus now is the team’s performance and making sure we get through the week.”

King says many of the athletes are supportive of the swimmers’ actions. She said when Horton walked into the dining hall at the athletes village on Sunday, he was met with applause from what she estimated to be about 200 athletes.

“The whole dining hall. All the countries,” she said. “It was pretty cool.”

Yang, a three-time Olympic medalist, is among the most accomplished athletes competing at the world championships and his two victories give him 11 career individual world titles, second only to Michael Phelps (15) on the all-time list.

He competes again in the men’s 800 freestyle on Wednesday, which means fans could again be treated to drama in the pool and theatrics on the podium.

King, for one, is pleased athletes are making a statement. She successfully defended her world title Tuesday in the 100 breaststroke, beating Russia’s Yuliya Efimova by 0.56 seconds. It was just three years ago at the Rio Games that King said Efimova should be barred from competing in the Olympics after having twice been suspended for doping issues. (CAS had overturned a ban, thus allowing Efimova to compete in Rio.) She applauded athletes for speaking out, particularly after FINA scolded Horton Monday.

“Any time people are going to make a bold move like that and standing up for something they believe in, that’s something that I stand for and I think that’s really cool,” King said. “I think standing up for what you believe in — and it may be something other people are afraid to stand up for — is kind of frowned upon sometimes in swimming. It’s kind of scary sometimes to think about. The fact they’re doing that is pretty incredible.”

Sun was originally supposed to meet with reporters at a news conference Tuesday night, but it was canceled, a FINA official said, because Yang was in doping control, where testing is routine after championship races.

