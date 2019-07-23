

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams is not expected to report to training camp on Wednesday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The status of seven-time Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams remained unknown Monday, with Redskins players due to report to training camp in Richmond on Wednesday. One person with knowledge of the situation did not believe Williams would be in attendance when camp started and was unsure if the hold out would drag on deep into August. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity, due to the sensitive nature of the situation.

NFL Network first reported that Williams was not expected to report Wednesday.

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said in June that he was uncertain if Williams would be at camp.

“I do not know what is going to happen," Gruden said. "If Dwyane Haskins isn’t there, I’ll be concerned and if Case Keenum decides to not show up, I’ll be concerned. I expect everybody to be there, yes.”

Williams skipped all offseason workouts with the team, including mandatory minicamp, an absence that was linked to concerns with Washington’s medical staff. A different person, who is familiar with Williams’s thinking on the matter, confirmed he was frustrated with the way the medical staff had handled a recent issue. Williams had surgery on his scalp after the season to remove a growth. Another person, who is also familiar with Williams’s thought process, said the surgery gave Williams “a scare.” Gruden initially said his understanding was that Williams was frustrated with the timing of the diagnosis.

Running back Adrian Peterson, a close friend of Williams, said last week that he was unsure what Williams planned to do.

The belief is that Williams is taking a stand for the entire team, as there have been multiple complaints about Washington’s medical staff in recent years. He has the clout within the organization to voice his displeasure without the risk of significant retribution.

The Pro Bowler hasn’t played all 16 games since 2013. He has played a total of 35 games in the last three seasons combined.

Initial reports on the matter had indicated Williams was seeking a new deal, despite having two seasons remaining on a five-year extension signed in 2015.

Leverage seems to be on his side. The Redskins don’t have the best depth at tackle and were forced to use Ereck Flowers on the left side during summer workouts. The recently signed former No. 9 overall pick was acquired to play left guard after struggling at tackle throughout his career. Not only is the depth an issue, but the team has an open competition for the starting quarterback job between Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum and Colt McCoy. Being without the gifted tackle affects the run game, pass protection and the evaluation of the quarterbacks, as Haskins and Keenum are not known for their mobility.

Second-year tackle Geron Christian is expected to be the first backup tackle during the season, but he spent the entire offseason rehabbing a torn medial collateral ligament suffered in November.

Gruden is scheduled to address the media Wednesday afternoon, after the team finishes on-field conditioning tests.

